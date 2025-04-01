We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

These Final Fantasy and Zenless Zone Zero April Fools’ pranks are painfully good

April Fools’ Day is a chance for creative game devs to have a laugh with their fans, and these games really had us going with their jokes.

April Fools 2025: Ever Crisis Academy art of Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith, flanked by an April Fools Rin from Project Sekai and the XBOO from ZZZ
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis Project Sekai Zenless Zone Zero 

The game industry is no stranger to a little bit of April Fools’ Day fun, but some of this year’s jokes have us wishing they were real. The likes of Sega, Square Enix, and even Redmagic took to social media to play tricks on us, and some of them were pretty convincing.

Even though she knew that it was most likely a joke, Pocket Tactics’ editor Ruby was frothing at the mouth at the idea of a new Final Fantasy game featuring the FFVII crew in a high school alternate universe, and who can blame her? Square Enix made an entire website dedicated to Ever Crisis Academy, complete with beautiful character art, a story synopsis, and a full relationship chart of all the Shinra and Otogaru students.

Madoka Magica Magia Exedra has only been out for a week, and it’s already getting in on the April Fools action with a trailer and login campaign that turns the five main characters into dancing idols. Sega created six new idol groups from the existing Project Sekai characters for the third year in a row, each with their own remixed song cover and music video. Redmagic, the brand behind some of the best gaming phones, even teased a tech-filled frisbee with a “1000Hz spin rate.”

We’re particularly sad that Hoyoverse’s announcements are just works of fiction. The new Honkai Star Rail cooking anime movie trailer really got me hooked, especially as a fan of Food Wars, and ZZZ’s XBOO Bangboo is a genius pun with an adorable design. Of course, I always hold onto a glimmer of hope that these April Fools’ jokes could materialize someday, as Pokémon Go began its life as a Google prank back when the tech giant still owned Niantic.

YouTube Thumbnail

And who could forget that one of the most imaginative Sonic games, The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog, was technically an April Fools’ gag? Maybe there’s still hope for all of these gacha games to bring their jokes to the real world.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.