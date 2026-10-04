Arasaka Academy codes October 2026

The corpo life comes for us all, choom, and we all know that the big tech companies of Night City can turn on you in a heartbeat. That's why we're sending you out with Arasaka Academy codes, because in this game, you've gotta keep the corpos and your fellow students happy, or eventually, you'll end up a gonk on the ground.

Codes offer rerolls, which are good for customizing your appearance, cyberware, fighting style, and accessories. Whether you want to get under the ripperdoc's knife is up to you entirely, but we want to give you the choice using these freebies.

Here are all the new Arasaka Academy codes:

SixKLikes - 50 rerolls

- 50 rerolls FiveKLikes - 25 rerolls

- 25 rerolls FourKLikes - 50 rerolls

- 50 rerolls ThisIsArasakaAtWork - 50 rerolls

- 50 rerolls APOLOGY - 100 rerolls

- 100 rerolls ROLLROLLROLL - 100 rerolls

- 100 rerolls RELEASED - 200 rerolls

Check out our full list of Roblox codes to redeem so that you're never caught off guard in any of your favorite Roblox games.

How do I redeem Arasaka Academy codes?

Once you've joined a welcoming community, there's nothing stopping you from grabbing Arasaka Academy codes. We've explained the process below:

Join the Ordinance Games community group on Roblox

Launch Arasaka Academy on Roblox

Hit the menu button at the top of your screen, or 'M' on your keyboard

Go to 'codes'

Enter your code in the box provided and press 'authenticate'

Enjoy your freebie!

How do I get more Arasaka Academy codes?

You can get more Arasaka Academy codes right here whenever there's a new code drop by the developers. Unfortunately, we're not in control of when that is, but it's likely to be whenever the game updates, or hits a particularly cool like or visit milestone. We'll always keep an eye out on the game to give you the latest, as we update our lists super regularly. All you have to do is focus on graduating and starting your life in Night City.

Is there an Arasaka Academy Discord server?

Yes, there is. Click here to join it and get all the latest game news sent straight to your inbox. Plus, you can ask questions, report bugs, and share your love of the game with other players, including sharing your fan art and screenshots.