ARC Raiders achievements emerge as Steam confirms SGF appearance

The pieces are coming together as ARC Raiders achievements sneak onto the Xbox store, alongside a dedicated Summer Game Fest Steam listing.

ARC Raiders achievements: An image of Celeste looking into the distance with two trophies behind her.
ARC Raiders 

We're getting closer, Raiders. Embark Studios will take to the stage at Summer Game Fest on Friday, June 6, 2025, in what might be a huge moment for ARC Raiders. The Finals developer is playing coy about the extraction shooter's arrival, though. Yet, an update to the game's Xbox Marketplace listing adds ARC Raiders achievements, but that's not all.

Steam is also advertising its presence at Geoff Keighley's annual gaming presentation. Currently, whether you're on desktop or Steam Deck, you can see that ARC Raiders is part of the Summer Game Fest featured titles list. FPS games such as Splitgate 2 and the promising fantasy open-world title Chrono Odyssey accompany the shooter.

Embark Studios has yet to comment on ARC Raiders' appearance this Friday officially, but this is the biggest confirmation we've seen so far. There's also that not-so-secret ARC Raiders countdown, which is ticking away to the presentation. Aside from this, ARC Raiders reporter 'RoosterScrappy' notes that the game's Xbox Marketplace page is receiving new updates, the latest of which adds Xbox Achievements as a key feature.

I previously covered the possibility of an ARC Raiders beta based on Xbox's changes to this page, a change that's also visible on PlayStation 5. Another ARC Raiders playtest would be an ideal way to tide players over until a concrete launch date, which I expect to land at the tail end of the year. Right now, you can't access the specifics of ARC Raiders' achievements on either platform or Steam. Nevertheless, it's another strong sign that we're heading to the Rust Belt soon.

ARC Raiders achievements: An image of the Xbox Store listing for ARC Raiders with Xbox Achievements featured.

Those of you who played in the ARC Raiders Tech Test, well, I'm afraid we all need to do better. That's according to Embark, anyway, as I crunched the numbers on defeating the ARC Raiders Queen. Let's just say the success rate isn't great.

As ARC Raiders continues to dominate the Steam Charts, I'm desperate to play this game again. Embark is easily one of the most interesting studios in this space, and you can read my ARC Raiders preview to find out why.

