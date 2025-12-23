ARC Raiders hits its lowest price in 30% deal that's cheaper than Steam Winter Sale

ARC Raiders is already a pretty inexpensive game when it comes to modern-day pricing. But in the great words of Dennis Reynolds, I always channel this mantra if I'm buying new games: "I can go lower." That's exactly the case now, as Embark Studios' looter shooter is enjoying a decent 30% discount on Fanatical. It's such a good deal that it's even undercutting the Steam Winter Sale.

With the holiday season almost coming to an end, I'm scouring every possible sale right now. Despite a growing backlog of games to check out on my ROG Ally, I'm trapped in the ultimate gamer sin of buying games on sale. However, if you'll indulge me to make a glowing recommendation, then you need to prioritize ARC Raiders above all else. After all, my ARC Raiders review sports one of the rare 10/10 ratings we've given out at Pocket Tactics this year.

Over on Fanatical, ARC Raiders is currently the recipient of a 30% discount, which slashes the price down to a handsome $27.95/£21.66. That's down from the usual price of $39.99/£29.99, and that's already a bargain. Surprisingly, Fanatical's deal is dethroning the Steam Winter Sale's offer. Over on the Steam Marketplace, the game is on sale for $31.99/£24.79. This is for the standard edition of the game, however.

If you fancy additional bonuses like 2,400 Raider Tokens and cosmetics, then you can step up to the deluxe edition for just under $40/£40. Not only is this sale worthwhile, but you can rest assured that ARC Raiders' Steam Deck support is 100% verified. I'm a big multiplayer shooter guy, proudly taking up the mantle of Pocket Tactics' "shooter game person" on the team. Out of all the multiplayer titles I've played this year, this is easily the best of the lot.

Even if you're not an extraction game fan, ARC Raiders can still be for you. The lack of pressure on seasonal wipes, free weapon loadouts, and an easy-to-learn gameplay loop make it approachable for newcomers. Whether I'm dropping in for a good three-hour session or a quick match over lunch, exploring the Rust Belt is always different. It's largely down to the game's stellar social atmosphere, which can flip between friendly greetings and ruthless gunfights at the drop of a hat.

Like the studio's previous game, The Finals, which is still the best FPS game on the scene, Embark's post-launch support continues to be great so far. The arrival of Stella Montis marks a shift into claustrophobic, tense environments, where battles are more invigorating than ever. And yes, ARC Raiders crossplay means you can play your friends, regardless of which platform they're on.

You have until Monday, January 5, 2026, to get ARC Raiders at its lowest price yet, so don't pass it up.