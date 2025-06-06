ARC Raiders release date, trailers, and latest news

There's one question we're all wondering: when is the ARC Raiders release date? The thrills of the Rust Belt in Embark Studios' post-apocalyptic shooter are intoxicating, and Pocket Tactics is just as eager to fight ARCs as you are.

Now, the good news is that The Finals developer is locking in a launch date. So send Scrappy out to farm some materials and gather your fellow Raiders, it's time to get to work.

Here's everything we know about ARC Raiders:

When is the ARC Raiders release date?

ARC Raiders is set to release on Friday, October 31, 2025, as confirmed by Embark Studios during the developer's appearance at Summer Game Fest. Alongside a new look at The Finals Season 7, we now know that ARC Raiders is targeting a Halloween launch date. To stave off the wait for the new action game, Embark Studios is also holding a fresh ARC Raiders beta.

The wait for ARC Raiders has been tough since the Tech Test ended. Merging a fantastic sense of risk/reward gameplay with impeccable sound design and immersive world-building, ARC Raiders proves that Embark Studios is one of the most exciting developers in this space right now.

ARC Raiders trailer

Can't wait until ARC Raiders launches? You can check out the exciting ARC Raiders release date trailer below, or relive all the hits by heading over to the official ARC Raiders YouTube channel. You can even check out some interesting stats, which inspired our research on this shocking fact about the ARC Raiders Queen.

ARC Raiders story

According to Embark Studios, the story of ARC Raiders is as follows: "Little remains of the world we know today. The mysterious machines of ARC threaten any possible settlement on the surface, and communities are forced below the ground to survive. Most people are content just to see another day. Others have chosen a bolder path. They are known as Raiders."

Like The Finals, ARC Raiders takes place in a futuristic setting, but with a blend of NASA punk and retro-style imagery. Think the original Star Wars trilogy with a dash of Terminator Salvation thrown in there. It rocks.

ARC Raiders gameplay

ARC Raider is a PVEVP game, where you can befriend or defeat other Raiders across the game's various maps. Teaming up in squads of three players, it's up to you and your allies to scavenge for loot, weapons, and valuable materials to take back under the Earth's surface. With these items, you can craft high-tier weaponry, healing gear, attachments, and more to aid your efforts within the Rust Belt. Your character comes equipped with a skill tree, too, giving you flexibility to shape how you perform on the battlefield.

Each of the game's maps are populated by ARCs, powerful cyborgs with a mysterious origin that seek to wipe out humanity. You can either avoid them completely or defeat them for additional XP, loot, and challenge completion. The real challenge is extracting with all your goodies, as there are limited POIs where you can escape the map. Other players will be vying for them, so it's do or die as you retreat to Speranza.

ARC Raiders platforms

ARC Raiders is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and handheld gaming PCs. Our ARC Raiders preview utilizes one of the best handheld consoles, the Asus ROG Ally, where performance is surprisingly great despite the sheer amount of action that can unfold. Embark Studios is yet to comment on Steam Deck verification, but we expect it to be at least marked as 'playable'.

And there you have it, everything you need to know about the ARC Raiders release date.