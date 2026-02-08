The 1975's Matty Healy confirms he's obsessed with ARC Raiders, now my squad needs to hunt him down

The Rust Belt is full of surprises. Maybe I'll find a lucrative blueprint for a high-tier weapon, or I'll find another very comfortable pillow to bring home to Scrappy. If you're lucky, you might just end up teaming up with Matty Healy from The 1975. Anything can happen in ARC Raiders. It turns out the band's frontman is quite fond of Embark Studios' shooter, and my squad is determined to find him among the wasteland.

When The 1975's leader isn't popping up on social media or unloading his train of thought between songs on stage, he's finding his time soaked up by ARC Raiders. The admission comes from Healy's personal Reddit account 'TrumanBlackOG', where he's providing semi-frequent updates about the band's future or what he's up to behind the scenes. In his most recent post, Healy reveals that "I have been living in the studio […] and after work playing ARC Raiders almost religiously."

While Healy isn't sharing what's in his stash or whether he's getting into PVP skirmishes on Stella Montis, he does say that he's "never had a game that's part of my life like an album or something, it has become something I take quite seriously." Right now, he could be out there, looting the remnants of Hornets or taking down a Rocketeer. You may have even played alongside him and never thought twice about it.

But rather than shy away from a team-up, Healy wants to head out into the fray with fellow raiders - if he can figure out how to do it anonymously, to an extent. "[It] would be cool to play with you guys - any suggestions [on] how to do it without doxing my gamer tag and just blowing my shit up?" he adds. After seeing Healy's post, my immediate thought is to make one of my closest friends aware, who just so happens to be the biggest fan of The 1975 I know.

While we've been taking some time as of late to revisit Left 4 Dead 2 or have him convince me that Phasmophobia is worth playing for more than twenty minutes, this is the catalyst to get them exploring Buried City and Spaceport again. In their words, which they're kindly allowing me to share with you, they "need to start playing 24/7" again. But where would we start?

Is Healy the kind of player to complete their quests? Or is he purely in it for the love of the fight? I want to know, but there's also a part of me that wants to succumb to the one thing every ARC Raiders player will do: become a rat. I'm sorry, Matty, but if you're in proximity chat, talking about your Hullcracker blueprint or a fully-equipped Renegade you're carrying, it's coming back with me to Speranza.

There are already tons of players on Reddit suggesting how Healy could team up without revealing his credentials, but it isn't the first time he's played with fans. Plenty of stories pop up from time to time about dropping into Fortnite with Healy, although it seems he's been inactive on this front. Either way, I'll see you on the Rust Belt, raider.