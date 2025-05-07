We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Only 0.001% of ARC Raiders players managed to defeat the hardest enemy

Embark Studios sheds light on the ARC Raiders Tech Test, revealing just how inept players are at defeating the game’s toughest enemy.

ARC Raiders queen: An image of a Raider looking out into the distance, with an ARC queen behind them.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

ARC Raiders 

The ARC Raiders Tech Test is going down as a win for Embark Studios, following a wave of positive player reactions and cries to extend the playtest's duration. Sadly, the latter didn't happen, but The Finals developer is sharing fresh stats about your time within the Rust Belt. Having spent over 20 hours in the Tech Test with my Asus ROG Ally Z1, I know how hard it can be to defeat ARCs, but this staggering statistic is putting all players to shame.

Before the conclusion of the ARC Raiders playtest, Embark says on social media that it has "some fun facts" to share with players. Players have talked a lot about how only one person successfully max-leveled the shooter's helpful chicken companion, but the true highlight is that they managed to slay only 58 ARC queens in battle. Raiders scrapped seven million ARCs in total and played an estimated four million rounds. Looking at the data, we're curious to see just how rare this is.

With some crude math, out of the four million matches played and 58 queens defeated, that results in a staggeringly low success rate of 0.0015%. To give that some extra context, that's fewer than approximately two queen kills for every 100k ARC Raiders matches. Embark reports that players logged more than 1.7 million hours in the shooter, further highlighting how devastating these enemies are in the field. Rounding our figure to the nearest third decimal, that success rate stands at 0.001%.

I'm not afraid to say I'm part of the percentage that didn't obliterate an ARC queen, but I did my best to evade their hellish gunfire. Instead, my time in Buried City or Spaceport saw me screaming at rocketeers, pinging hornets and wasps, and healing from the fiery scorn of Wall-E-style rollerballs. Fighting and avoiding them at night adds another layer of adrenaline to those encounters, too.

YouTube Thumbnail

Although the queen's reign looms over the Rust Belt, there could be a chance to strike back soon. Embark appears to be teasing the game's future with ARC Raiders' next playtest, or better yet, a full-on game launch. You can check out my ARC Raiders preview to learn more about what The Finals studio is conjuring up.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into the best Steam Deck games or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from grinding FPS games on his Asus Rog Ally, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.