The ARC Raiders Tech Test is going down as a win for Embark Studios, following a wave of positive player reactions and cries to extend the playtest's duration. Sadly, the latter didn't happen, but The Finals developer is sharing fresh stats about your time within the Rust Belt. Having spent over 20 hours in the Tech Test with my Asus ROG Ally Z1, I know how hard it can be to defeat ARCs, but this staggering statistic is putting all players to shame.

Before the conclusion of the ARC Raiders playtest, Embark says on social media that it has "some fun facts" to share with players. Players have talked a lot about how only one person successfully max-leveled the shooter's helpful chicken companion, but the true highlight is that they managed to slay only 58 ARC queens in battle. Raiders scrapped seven million ARCs in total and played an estimated four million rounds. Looking at the data, we're curious to see just how rare this is.

With some crude math, out of the four million matches played and 58 queens defeated, that results in a staggeringly low success rate of 0.0015%. To give that some extra context, that's fewer than approximately two queen kills for every 100k ARC Raiders matches. Embark reports that players logged more than 1.7 million hours in the shooter, further highlighting how devastating these enemies are in the field. Rounding our figure to the nearest third decimal, that success rate stands at 0.001%.

I'm not afraid to say I'm part of the percentage that didn't obliterate an ARC queen, but I did my best to evade their hellish gunfire. Instead, my time in Buried City or Spaceport saw me screaming at rocketeers, pinging hornets and wasps, and healing from the fiery scorn of Wall-E-style rollerballs. Fighting and avoiding them at night adds another layer of adrenaline to those encounters, too.

Although the queen's reign looms over the Rust Belt, there could be a chance to strike back soon. Embark appears to be teasing the game's future with ARC Raiders' next playtest, or better yet, a full-on game launch. You can check out my ARC Raiders preview to learn more about what The Finals studio is conjuring up.

