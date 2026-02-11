ARC Raiders' Shared Watch event isn't a PvE patch, it's just making you and me more violent

PvE is a touchy topic when it comes to ARC Raiders. Embark Studios is navigating the balance of pleasing all types of players, despite saying it doesn't plan to release a dedicated mode for fighting our robot overlords. The ARC Raiders Shared Watch update feels like an attempt to test the waters, using the limited-time event as a social experiment to see if we can all get along without turning our Ferros on each other. Well, that's nice and all, but every match I've had in the last 24 hours is nothing but a bloodbath.

No one is playing fair in ARC Raiders, and that's part of the magic, whether you like it or not. I'm a player who believes a dedicated ARC Raiders PvE mode isn't necessary. The human element of player psychology and how unpredictable we can be? That's where a lot of those memorable moments stem from. By telling players to lower their weapons against each other, it sparks that natural need to disobey and fight the system.

The Shared Watch event, to get you up to speed, according to Embark, is "an annual holiday that reminds us of the true enemy, by celebrating those that look out for their fellow Raiders." I really dig that the studio is taking the Arrowhead approach, treating lore like real events akin to Helldivers 2. The event aims to encourage players to squad up and fight ARCs across any map they choose, in return for cosmetics, items, and Merits to use on the current Deck. More importantly, Embark is disabling the ability to earn Merits from PvP encounters.

You'll get a bit of XP, but if you want to access any of the 21 rewards available, knocking me out isn't the way to do it. This event is bringing out the extraction campers, the rats, and the opportunities looking to sabotage you at every move. If you're focusing on bringing down a Rocketeer or Leaper, who's watching your back? These are some of the most hostile lobbies you'll likely see outside of travelling to Stella Montis or a Buried City Night Raid.

Sure, part of it is Embark's matchmaking metrics, but I wouldn't say I'm a massively aggressive raider. I may indulge in the way of the rat from time to time, though. But no matter where you go, the Shared Watch isn't the celebration of togetherness Embark is hoping for. I think it's fascinating. Rather than strictly enforcing rules with a separate playlist or turning off player damage, for example, the developer is sticking to what makes ARC Raiders special: your choices.

I can see why it'd be mega frustrating to dive in at this point. Just last night, I finished someone off, pleading to me that it was their "first round." Were they making it up to survive, to keep some lucrative items in their inventory? Either way, they were sharply cut off by my fist. Welcome to the harsh realities of the Rust Belt.

Although I typically tend to play in a trio, I reckon this event has some serious juice as a solo player. Hopping in on my ROG Ally Z1e, my jaunts around Dam Battlegrounds tell a different story. Does the threat of multiple raiders automatically make us all more volatile? Maybe, because my runs as a lone wanderer are far more friendly.

I'm curious to see what learnings Embark takes from the Shared Event and whether the studio views it as a success. If you're curious about what rewards are up for grabs, here's what you can get below.

Slugger outfit - 50 Merits 20 Raider Coins - 100 Merits Vita Spray - 150 Merits Tactical Mk. 3 Blueprint - 200 Merits Grenades (Slugger cosmetic) - 250 Merits Baseball (Backpack Charm) - 300 Merits 20 Raider Coins - 350 Merits Grey Yellow (Slugger colorway) - 400 Merits Snap Hook - 450 Merits Hand Signals (emote) - 500 Merits 20 Raider Coins - 550 Merits Chest Piece (Slugger cosmetic) - 600 Merits 20 Raider Coins - 650 Merits Sport Face Paint Blue - 700 Merits Blue Glow (Slugger colorway) - 750 Merits Vita Spray Blueprint - 800 Merits 20 Raider Coins - 850 Merits Headgear (Slugger cosmetic) - 900 Merits Acoustic Guitar - 950 Merits 50 Raider Coins - 1,000 Merits Batting Helmet (Scrappy cosmetic) - 1,050 Merits

