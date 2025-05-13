We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

ARC Raiders dominates Twitch and Steam as devs add final "polish" before launch

ARC Raiders publisher Nexon provides a new update on the shooter, confirming its ascension up the Twitch and Steam Charts isn’t a fluke.

ARC Raiders Steam Charts: An image of a robotic Raider with a weapon.
If 'game grief' is a real thing, then I'm feeling it over ARC Raiders. It's rare that a playtest has me longing for my next fix of action, but Embark Studios has plenty of players pining in the same way. A new financial report from Nexon reveals fresh details about the shooter's public reception. Spoilers: it's looking good, folks.

Following ARC Raiders' Tech Test, the attention is now on whether Embark Studios will announce the next ARC Raiders playtest. While this remains unanswered, Nexon clarifies that the impressive Steam Deck game has shattered every internal goal set ahead of the Tech Test. Exceeding 20 million overall views on YouTube and a top six spot on Twitch, Nexon adds that ARC Raiders is currently well past the publisher's Steam Wishlist expectations by at least 50%.

Currently, ARC Raiders is sitting comfortably on the Top Wishlists chart at rank 12, alongside strong competition in the form of Morefun Studios' gritty FPS game Arena Breakout: Infinite, Funcom's Dune Awakening, and Gearbox's Borderlands 4. It's even near FromSoftware's latest addition to the Soulslike game space, Elden Ring: Nightreign.

The next hurdle for ARC Raiders to overcome is a launch date. On this, Nexon says that "the [Embark Studios] team is now working to integrate player feedback and polish the game ahead of a launch."

Nexon also expresses that "the game performed well, particularly in Western markets, and the early retention rate showed a 25-point improvement over the previous test conducted in Q4 last year." Embark's latest playtest is the biggest one yet for ARC Raiders, with players across consoles and PC banding together, or betraying each other, in battle.

I spent the majority of my time with the game on ROG Ally, and its initial performance is extremely promising. You can find a comprehensive breakdown of why it has every chance of success in my ARC Raiders preview. Elsewhere, Embark Studios' multiplayer hit The Finals is also fairing well after the Season 6 update. Beyond new seasonal content, Nexon's plans include "pre-registration in China," with a playtest to follow later this year.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from grinding FPS games on his Asus Rog Ally, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.