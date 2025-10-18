As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

ARC Raiders' Steam player count is demolishing Call of Duty, and I'm very happy about it

Embark Studios welcomes players back to the Rust Belt as the ARC Raiders Server Slam gets underway, pulling players away from COD and more.

ARC Raiders Steam player count: An image of a Raider looking into the distance.
Sam Comrie Avatar

Published:

ARC Raiders Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 

I'll say it most days and I'll say it again: Embark Studios is the most exciting shooter developer out there right now. ARC Raiders is the developer's second game, shifting from the FPS action of The Finals to a retro-futuristic wasteland where robots and rival players are out for blood and scraps. It can be easy to look at the game's hype in a bubble as a fan, but the ARC Raiders Steam player count numbers don't lie - the people want something different.

I say it that way because while there are plenty of excellent shooters, whether it's the indie FPS game gem I Am Your Beast or Battlefield's recent return to form, it's also a space that's slipping into a creative black hole. This applies to the extraction shooter market, too. Not many of them can spin gold out of a tired concept like stalwarts such as The Hunt: Showdown. While ARC Raiders is playing with a lot of familiar ideas, Embark Studios' savvy and veteran team of former EA DICE talent clearly understands what makes the genre tick. You can read my ARC Raiders preview to see why it's an ideal title for handheld PC gaming, too.

The game's Steam player count, at least at the time of writing, dictates that Embark is doing something right. In the past 24 hours, just over 187k players have taken their chances in the ARC Raiders Server Slam. Beyond that, in the last hour, nearly 100k players are trying to reduce ARCs to nothing but heaps of rusty metal. For a game with a considerable shift in vision during development (more on that below), entering a saturated genre, it isn't anything to scoff at.

Like I mentioned above, ARC Raiders is Embark Studios' second game, but it was actually intended to be its first title. The developer established itself in 2018, with the formal announcement of the sci-fi action game landing in 2021. Two years later, producer Aleksander Grøndal confirmed ARC Raiders' move to a PVEVP shooter, rather than just PVE battles. It isn't without hurdles, such as the now-infamous The Game Awards beta accident. In the weeks running up to the ARC Raiders release date, the studio continues to remain transparent and clear about its goals.

ARC Raiders Steam player count: An image of ARC Raiders' player count on Steam Charts.

The extraction genre is known for its often punishing gameplay loops and requiring large amounts of time from players to get the most out of it. I appreciate that ARC Raiders already respects both my time and yours, with recent updates cementing efforts to let players jump in and get what they want out of it at their own pace.

No pesky wipes to worry about, unless you want to be part of it. It's an enthralling experience to be lost in, from the impeccable sound design, palpable fights, or the nuggets of lore I find myself itching to uncover. I'm also compelled to do the one thing shooters encourage me to do, and that's, well, shoot people.

Battles in ARC Raiders can go a few different ways, but making allies and forming squads on the Rust Belt is superb. We're all going Topside for the same purpose, so why not extract to safety together, rather than filling each other with lead?

YouTube Thumbnail

Even in a three-day playtest, it's enough to dethrone Steam Charts titans like Call of Duty, Marvel Rivals, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Stardew Valley. Of course, there's always the chance things can go sour. Live service titles are highly volatile in this day and age. We've seen triple-A attempts like Concord combust in just two weeks of existence, or Bungie's Marathon succumb to brutal feedback. Just like my fight to get back to Speranza, I hope ARC Raiders can evade the same fate.

Are you checking out the Server Slam this weekend? Let us know what you think over in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.