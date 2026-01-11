Arcade Basketball codes January 2026

Even if you're already a pro baller, our Arcade Basketball codes can help you show off in style, getting you access to free badge rolls, emotes, and tons more to drip out your character. Out-styling your opponent makes winning even more fun, after all.

We check for new Arcade Basketball codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and visit soon for more freebies without the hassle of searching for them yourself.

Here are all the new Arcade Basketball codes:

SEASON5 - one lucky badge roll (new!)

MERRYCHRISTMAS - one holiday spin

LUCKYSPIN - one lucky badge roll

LAUNCH - one emote crate

THANKS - rewards (must be in the group)

FREESPINS - three spins

How do I redeem Arcade Basketball codes?

Redeeming Arcade Basketball codes is really easy. All you have to do is:

Launch Arcade Basketball in Roblox

Tap the Shop button

Open the Codes tab

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Arcade Basketball codes?

Arcade Basketball codes are special passwords that unlock free spins, crates, and other useful boosts for you to use. They often coincide with content updates or real-world holidays, and they're a way for the developer to give back to the community.

Is there an Arcade Basketball Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Arcade Basketball Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to take part in giveaways, suggest new features, and join custom lobbies with other players.

How do I get more Arcade Basketball codes?

