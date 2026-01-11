Arcade Basketball codes January 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Arcade Basketball codes for free crates, spins, and other boosts to help you top the leaderboards.

Arcade Basketball codes: A screenshot of a Roblox player on the side of the court wearing a PT shirt
Even if you're already a pro baller, our Arcade Basketball codes can help you show off in style, getting you access to free badge rolls, emotes, and tons more to drip out your character. Out-styling your opponent makes winning even more fun, after all.

Here are all the new Arcade Basketball codes:

  • SEASON5 - one lucky badge roll (new!)
  • MERRYCHRISTMAS - one holiday spin
  • LUCKYSPIN - one lucky badge roll
  • LAUNCH - one emote crate
  • THANKS - rewards (must be in the group)
  • FREESPINS - three spins

Arcade Basketball codes: A screenshot of the codes menu with Pocket Tactics in the box and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Arcade Basketball codes?

Redeeming Arcade Basketball codes is really easy. All you have to do is:

  • Launch Arcade Basketball in Roblox
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Open the Codes tab
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Arcade Basketball codes?

Arcade Basketball codes are special passwords that unlock free spins, crates, and other useful boosts for you to use. They often coincide with content updates or real-world holidays, and they're a way for the developer to give back to the community.

Arcade Basketball codes: A screenshot of the Discord landing screen with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there an Arcade Basketball Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Arcade Basketball Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to take part in giveaways, suggest new features, and join custom lobbies with other players.

How do I get more Arcade Basketball codes?

The best way to get more Arcade Basketball codes is to bookmark this page. We check for new codes all the time and keep this page fresh, so if you keep coming back, you'll always have access to the latest freebies. If you fancy searching for some codes yourself, you can always check the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

  • DUNKEDON
  • SOUNDCRATE11
  • BADGESONE
  • ANIMCRATE
  • DECEMBER
  • GREENEMOTE11
  • NOVEMBER
  • FRIDAYFRIDAY
  • TURKEY
  • TURKEY2
  • FXCRATE
  • VFXCRATE
  • MORECRATES

