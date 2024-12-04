Fighting for your life in Arena Breakout often comes with a brutal cost, and that’s saying goodbye to precious gear like high-tier armor or a sturdy helmet. It sucks, but that’s the price of experiencing Morefun Studios’ take on the extraction shooter genre. As Arena Breakout Season 7 draws closer, the arrival of brand-new mode Secure Ops makes it a perfect time to recruit your friends to the fight.

With the new update set to launch on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Morefun Studios head Enzo Zhang celebrates the occasion in a recent social media post. As the studio turns 14, Zhang expresses to Arena Breakout players that the studio is “thrilled by the love and support” shown to both Arena Breakout and its PC FPS game counterpart, Arena Breakout: Infinite. The upcoming season features Secure Ops, a fresh spin on the game’s typical extraction gameplay that seeks to remove the risk of losing your favorite pieces of gear.

Confirmed to launch for PC players in the future, the studio says in the latest developer diary that Secure Ops “locks your gear and prevents it from getting lost, whether you lose or win.” Any loot extracted from Secure Ops mode converts into Koen, the action game’s currency earned from quests, selling on the market, and looting cash registers.

If you’ve been meaning to test out one of your favorite weapons or just want to learn the ins and outs of Arena Breakout without sacrificing hours of grinding, Secure Ops sounds like the best way to get stuck into the free mobile game when Season 7 lands on iOS and Android.

If you’re feeling brave, the update also includes a Solo Mode. No squads, no backup; this is Arena Breakout at its rawest yet. Whether you’re dropping in alone or with friends, you’ll be able to brandish some fresh weapons too, which include the DBR and T88 marksman rifles.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.