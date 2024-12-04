We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Arena Breakout’s new Secure Ops mode is the perfect entry point for newcomers

Morefun Studios is gearing up a new season of Arena Breakout, introducing new modes like Secure Ops and it’s the ideal time to drop in.

Arena Breakout Season 7: An image of an Arena Breakout Infinite operator holding a rifle.
Fighting for your life in Arena Breakout often comes with a brutal cost, and that’s saying goodbye to precious gear like high-tier armor or a sturdy helmet. It sucks, but that’s the price of experiencing Morefun Studios’ take on the extraction shooter genre. As Arena Breakout Season 7 draws closer, the arrival of brand-new mode Secure Ops makes it a perfect time to recruit your friends to the fight.

With the new update set to launch on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Morefun Studios head Enzo Zhang celebrates the occasion in a recent social media post. As the studio turns 14, Zhang expresses to Arena Breakout players that the studio is “thrilled by the love and support” shown to both Arena Breakout and its PC FPS game counterpart, Arena Breakout: Infinite. The upcoming season features Secure Ops, a fresh spin on the game’s typical extraction gameplay that seeks to remove the risk of losing your favorite pieces of gear.

Confirmed to launch for PC players in the future, the studio says in the latest developer diary that Secure Ops “locks your gear and prevents it from getting lost, whether you lose or win.” Any loot extracted from Secure Ops mode converts into Koen, the action game’s currency earned from quests, selling on the market, and looting cash registers.

If you’ve been meaning to test out one of your favorite weapons or just want to learn the ins and outs of Arena Breakout without sacrificing hours of grinding, Secure Ops sounds like the best way to get stuck into the free mobile game when Season 7 lands on iOS and Android.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you’re feeling brave, the update also includes a Solo Mode. No squads, no backup; this is Arena Breakout at its rawest yet. Whether you’re dropping in alone or with friends, you’ll be able to brandish some fresh weapons too, which include the DBR and T88 marksman rifles.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from tending to his Stardew Valley duties with his friends or listening to the Zenless Zone Zero soundtrack, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.