While we're all waiting for Vin Diesel to show us the real meaning of dino-family in ARK 2, the party is over at ARK Ultimate Mobile Edition right now. Studio Wildcard is rolling out the red carpet for the small-screen iteration of ARK, following ten years of opening the floodgates to players in Survival Evolved. Now, the Genesis Part 1 DLC expands the iPhone and Android game's potential.

Developed in collaboration with Grove Street Games, ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition is gaining the addition of Genesis Part 1, a DLC originally released in 2020. Set across five distinct biomes, this expansion is a vibrant dash across volcanic landscapes, arctic blizzards, and oceanic vistas. However, as soon as you step foot into the free mobile game's update, it's apparent things aren't quite right.

In a recent statement about the expansion, Grove Street Games says that players can expect to "awaken inside a mysterious virtual simulation alongside their robotic companion HLN-A. To survive, players must complete a wide variety of story-driven missions that test combat, exploration, and strategy across deadly environments."

Of course, it wouldn't be ARK without some gnarly beasties to fight or befriend. Genesis Part 1 includes "new creatures like magma-breathing Magmasaurs, giant sea turtles, and even space whales." Venture into the Lunar biome and you'll likely find yourself tangled up with the Tek Triceratops. Out of all the biomes, this space-influenced area is easily the best to lose yourself in.

Alongside this enormous DLC, ARK players, for the first time, can benefit from 20% discounts on all Keys, packages, and in-game currency. If you really want to elevate your ARK experience, then you can purchase an ARK subscription pass that unlocks past and future expansions. It also comes with some nifty bonuses, including the following:

God Console for single-player commands

Access to all Expansion Packs

Bonus XP across all game modes

Monthly in-game currency drops

Exclusive access to premium servers

ARK's mobile port continues to soar, with over six million downloads across iPhone and Android. This extends on from the game's already impressive three million milestone, which was just a few months ago.

