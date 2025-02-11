Grab an ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition pass on us and explore Ragnarok for free

To celebrate the launch of a brand new map in ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition, we’re giving away ten ARK Passes to mobile players! Find out how to enter below, and then live your dreams riding dinosaurs around in a savage, primeval world.

Our giveaway is right in time for the fan-favorite Ragnarok expansion map releasing in ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition, so you can jump right in if you’re a lucky winner. Ragnarok has a huge 144-square-kilometer map with mountains, volcanoes, caves, forests, and most importantly – polar bears. Then there are the wyverns, griffons, and much more to fight as you roam around.

We’re giving away five ARK Pass subscriptions for both Android and iOS users, that get you access to the Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 and 2 expansions, along with the new Ragnarok content. That’s not all, though – you can see more details on the pass below.

Our giveaway runs from February 11 to February 18, 2025. The giveaway is open worldwide, but remember, you need to download the game in order to use the pass. You can read our terms and conditions here. Scroll down to enter, and good luck!

Please enter the correct giveaway for the type of device you have, or you won’t be able to use the code you win!

iOS ARK Pass giveaway entry



Pocket Tactics – ARK Pass giveaway iOS





Android ARK Pass giveaway entry



Pocket Tactics – ARK Pass giveaway Android





What is the ARK Pass?

The ARK Pass adds so much to the free-to-play game. You can subscribe for a month or for a year, and both give you access to all expansion packs as they release, permanent double XP in all game modes, a 10% bonus on Key purchases, and free Keys right to your inbox every month. There are also exclusive servers to play on, and you can get early access to any new content that comes to the game.

