A dino-tastic survival experience comes to our phones today as Grove Street Games and Snail Games, in partnership with Studio Wildcard, announce Ark: Ultimate Mobile Edition. As the name suggests, this is a mobile adaptation of 2017’s Ark: Survival Evolved that promises the same full-scale Ark experience that you can find on PC and consoles.

Unlike its predecessor, Ark: Ultimate Mobile Edition is a free-to-play version of the survival dinosaur game, letting you explore the base island map on your own or with friends in multiplayer. After waking up naked and freezing on a mysterious island, you must use nothing but your wits and the materials around you to ensure your survival. You can build bases, farm crops, and even hunt or tame over 150 types of dinosaurs that roam the island alongside you.

Over the years since its initial release in 2017, Ark: Survival Evolved has developed quite the catalog of DLC, and that very same content is coming to Ark: Ultimate Mobile Edition. From today’s launch, you can access the Scorched Earth and Aberration DLCs either by purchasing them separately or buying the Ark Pass Subscription for $4.99/month. This unlocks all available DLC as well as console commands, bonus XP, currency, and more to enhance your Ark experience.

The Extinction and Genesis DLC packs are coming in 2025, as well as the fan-favorite Ragnarok community map, so you’ll never run out of things to do. You can download the game for free today on the App Store and Google Play, and Ark: Ultimate Mobile Edition is coming to the Epic Games Store app in the near future.

If you’re a fan of survival games, make sure to add Ark: Ultimate Mobile Edition to your list. If you’re looking for more game recommendations, check out our lists of the best mobile games and best Switch games next to round out your year with a bang.