Snail Games USA reached a colossal milestone a few weeks after the release of ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition, showing that love for the primeval game remains strong. I mean, who doesn’t want to tame dinosaurs and ride them around?

More than three million people have downloaded the adventure game already, in just three weeks since Snail Games released the title on mobile platforms. You can download it on Google Play and the App Store. I bet nobody dino-saw that coming. This means that Ultimate got a 100% increase in downloads compared to ARK: Survival Evolved, back in 2018.

ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition comes from Snail Inc., Studio Wildcard, and Grove Street Games as developers, who have plans for the future. The current roadmap details expansion areas coming to the game in 2025 including Ragnarok, Genesis Part One, Genesis Part Two, and Extinction.

The game itself is excellently optimized for mobile devices and has lower hardware requirements so more of you can get involved even if they don’t have the best gaming phones or the best Samsung phones.

Teams behind ARK share the goal of removing barriers to entry, so that any and all players can easily access the game and play from ‘virtually anywhere’. Snail Games prides itself on its commitment to delivering games that “fit seamlessly into the lives of players worldwide”, so no one misses out on dino action at any time, and any place.

