Arknights: Endfield characters - all playable operators

As you embark on your quest to save Talos-II, the many Arknights: Endfield characters you meet become a very important part of your journey. This is especially true of the operators you recruit, as they fight and explore alongside you, offering a variety of different skills and abilities that can make both battling and farming materials so much easier.

Each of the Arknights: Endfield operators also has their own roles in combat, from powerful damage dealers to reliable healers and supports. We dive into those here, too, so you can plan out your teams and which Arknights: Endfield banners you want to pull on. Speaking of which, be sure to snap up all the new Arknights: Endfield codes to grab a bunch of free currency, character upgrade materials, and more.

Here's everything in our guide to all the playable Arknights: Endfield characters:

Who are the Arknights: Endfield operators?

The main Arknights: Endfield operators are playable characters that you can collect in the game. As this is a gacha game, the main way to obtain them is through the gacha system, though you do get several free characters through main story quests and permanent beginner events. They come in three different rarities - four-star, five-star, and six-star - with four-star characters being the most common, and six-star characters the rarest.

You can have a team of up to four operators at a time, and each one has a normal attack combo, a special combo skill that has specific requirements in order to trigger, a battle skill, and an ultimate. You can control one character at a time, but the rest of the team will fight alongside you, and you're in complete control of all of their skills. You can also switch between characters freely.

Outside of battle, operators assist you in other ways as you explore, including mining rocks alongside you, collecting items for you, and highlighting points of interest. You can also assign characters to different tasks in the game, such as farming materials in your spaceship or protecting your different outposts, and each one has a unique passive skill that can aid you in this area.

Below, we list all of the different operators currently available in the game, categorized by their star rating, along with their role, arts type (element), what weapon type they use, their main and secondary attributes, their battle tags (what their kit does), and a brief overview of their character.

Six-star Arknights: Endfield characters

There are currently nine six-star Arknights: Endfield operators available in the game. Of course, you have the Endministrator (protagonist) unlocked by default. You also get a free copy of Ardelia on day three of the permanent beginner's event, Awakening Sign-In, and a random six-star character from the standard pool after progressing through the story and completing the beginner's banner, New Horizons.

Beyond that, you're guaranteed to get at least one six-star character every 80 pulls on the standard or featured banner, with a few extra bonuses in place on the featured banners. The featured banners change every few weeks, and often introduce new six-star characters. Check out our full breakdown of the gacha and pity systems in our banner guide to find out more about this.

Here are all of the six-star Arknights: Endfield operators:

Ardelia

Faction Rhodes Island Species Caprinae Role Supporter Damage type Nature Weapon Arts unit Main attribute Intellect Secondary attribute Will Tags HP treatment, corrode, susceptibility

A Rhodes Island operator assigned to Endfield Industries, Ardelia serves as an expert geologist. Her early work focused on volcanoes, but she's more recently extended her research to cover Ætherside and geological disasters, spending much of her time out in the field. She's eternally humble and polite, but also carries a deep inner strength and a highly respectable thirst for knowledge.

An amazing support in many teams, Ardelia offers outstanding healing for her allies through both her battle skill and ultimate. Her battle skill and combo skill can also apply statuses that make enemies take more damage, making her a great all-rounder - and you get her for free through the permanent beginner login event!

Ember

Faction Order of Steel Oath Race Sankta Role Defender Damage type Heat Weapon Great sword Main attribute Strength Secondary attribute Will Tags Knock down, shield, HP treatment

Ember serves in a military force called the Order of Steel Oath, stationed in the rugged northern regions of Talos-II. However, when she returned to the Civilization Band in search of new members, she ended up accepting an invitation to work with Endfield Industries. As an elite of the Assault Banner, she's a skilled fighter who leads every charge, tearing through enemy lines and leading her allies to victory.

Of course, this makes her a valuable asset to a variety of teams. She's a defender who attacks any target that is hitting your controlled operator, while also giving you HP treatment in the process. She can grant a shield to every teammate with her ultimate, and deals a mixture of both physical and heat damage, knocking down enemies in her path.

Endministrator

Faction Endfield Industries Race Undisclosed Role Guard Damage type Physical Weapon Sword Main attribute Agility Secondary attribute Strength Tags Crush, crowd control

The Endministrator of Endfield Industry (otherwise known as Endmin) and the game's primary protagonist. They're a key guardian who has protected civilization on Talos-II and saved humanity from countless catastrophic disasters, leading to many stories, tales, and even rumors about their past deeds. Having been in hibernation for a long period of time, the Endmin has once again awoken in the face of new threats, but this time, they've lost most of their memories.

The Endmin exhibits a unique mastery over Originium and the Protocol Network, allowing them to repair and construct a variety of powerful machines. In combat, they're a well-rounded physical guard, capable of channeling Orginium Arts in order to seal their enemies in crystals, apply physical statuses, and dish out heaps of physical damage.

You can switch freely between male and female versions of the Endministrator aboard the OMV Dijiang.

Gilberta

Faction Rhodes Island Race Vulpo Role Supporter Damage type Nature Weapon Arts unit Main attribute Will Secondary attribute Intellect Tags Arts susceptibility, nature infliction, lift

A Rhodes Island operator assigned to Endfield Industries, Gilberta acts as a Messenger in the Specialist Tech Division who manages mail and intel delivery across multiple bases and outposts. She has an upbeat nature and holds hope for the future, despite feeling a little uneasy about the state of Talos-II. She's skilled in the rare form of Originium Arts, and is capable of controlling the gravity around her.

This control over gravity comes into play on the battlefield, as she's capable of creating a powerful gravity field with her ultimate, which slows, deals nature damage, and even inflicts arts susceptibility, reducing the enemies' elemental defences. She balances both arts and physical abilities across her kit, lifting her enemies after triggering arts reactions.

Laevatain

Faction Rhodes Island Race Sarkaz Role Striker Damage type Heat Weapon Great sword Main attribute Intellect Secondary attribute Strength Tags Damage dealer, combust

A Rhodes Island operator, Laevatain joined Endfield Industries at the direct recommendation of the Endministrator. She now serves as an operator directly under the Endmin's command. Before this, she roamed the world alone, honing her impressive battle skills. While she may appear intimidating and come across a little strongly at first, she's actually an earnest person with a forthright nature. This contradiction extends further, as she loves ice cream, despite being a flame-wielder.

In combat, Laevatain is a powerful striker with outstanding multi-target damage. She can absorb heat inflictions from nearby enemies with her final strikes, then use them to unleash devastating battle and combo skills, dealing massive heat damage and forcibly inflicting combustion. Her ultimate also allows her to carve through enemies with enhanced basic attacks, dealing even more heat damage and applying heat infliction.

Last Rite

Faction Seš'qa Race Sarkaz Role Striker Damage type Cryo Weapon Great sword Main attribute Strength Secondary attribute Will Tags Damage dealer, cryo infliction

Adopted by a Caprinae gravekeeper couple, Last Rite was a kind-hearted girl who followed their teachings to respect the dead. However, as a Nachzehrer (similar to a vampire), her hunger grew immense. Luckily, a chance encounter with the Seš'qa revealed her potential to them, and they began training her to suppress her instincts. She now fights for Endfield's cause, kitted out in a Witching Hour prototype combat suit and wielding frost and steel as she strives towards a peaceful future for the land.

Last Rite is great in SP-heavy teams, as her battle skill consumes very little, while also helping you generate final strikes that apply cryo inflictions on enemies. She's capable of stacking cryo afflictions to trigger combo skills and ultimates, dealing massive cryo damage in the process.

Lifeng

Faction Hongshan Academy of Sciences Race Anasa Role Guard Damage type Physical Weapon Polearm Main attribute Agility Secondary attribute Strength Tags Knock down, physical susceptibility, link

Born in Wuling City, Lifeng is currently working as an intern at Endfield Industries' Specialist Tech Division. Years of training under Da Pan have allowed him to hone his skill with the spear, leaving him well-armed as he sets out on his pursuit of justice. Despite a horrific accident once shattering his happy family and costing him an arm, he remains a cheerful and passionate young man, yearning for the day that he can take on greater responsibilities.

As a guard, Lifeng is a speedy and solid physical damage dealer who specializes in knocking down enemies and stacking vulnerability. His combo skill also grants the link buff, boosting the damage of the next battle skill or ultimate that your team casts.

Pogranichnik

Faction Rhodes Island Race Liberi Role Vanguard Damage type Physical Weapon Sword Main attribute Will Secondary attribute Agility Tags SP recovery, breach

A Rhodes Island operator, Pogranichnik works for Endfield Industries as a military consultant. Having previously been the commander of the Order of Steel Oath's Shieldguard banner, his great level of experience and knowledge of military theory allows him to lead his unit through even the most unexpected crises. He's steadfast in his belief that the Endministrator will lead Talos-II onto a new path, just as he once envisioned.

Pogranichnik is a vanguard who's skilled at both dishing out physical damage and recovering a lot of SP for his team, allowing you to perform more battle skills. While he can apply breach and stack vulnerability by himself, he works well with other physical operators, as consuming physical statuses allows him to maximize the effects of his skills.

Yvonne

Faction Endfield Industries Race Vouivre Role Striker Damage type Cryo Weapon Handcannon Main attribute Intellect Secondary attribute Agility Tags Damage dealer, solidify, crit

Acting as an operator in the Specialist Tech Division of Endfield Industries, Yvonne is responsible for research into Blight, Æther, and related devices. As you can likely tell from her appearance, Yvonne is a rebellious fashionista, who often dips out of academic conferences to get her hands on the latest fashion magazines and pop albums.

She's drawn to all things new and unconventional, and has a knack for staying ahead of all the latest trends. Despite this, no one can deny her genius and impressive academic record, with many wondering why she chose Endfield over a top-tier research institute.

In combat, Yvonne is a damage dealer who leverages her critical hits to take down her enemies. With her support bot Tink-a-Bella at her side, she can use her skills to quickly apply solidification and build up ultimate energy. After that, she can use her ultimate to buff her basic attacks, turning her into a powerful single-target damage dealer throughout its duration.

Five-star Arknights: Endfield characters

There are currently nine five-star operators in the game. As a new player, you get a free copy of Perlica, Chen Qianyu, and Wulfgard for simply progressing through the first chapter of the game. At launch, you could also get a free copy of Snowshine as one of the pre-registration rewards.

After that, you're guaranteed to get at least one five-star character for every ten pulls on any of the character banners, including the featured Chartered Headhunting banners, the standard Basic Headhunting banner, and the New Horizons beginner's banner.

Here are all of the five-star Arknights: Endfield operators:

Alesh

Faction United Workers' Syndicates of Talos II Race Anaty Role Vanguard Damage type Cryo Weapon Sword Main attribute Strength Secondary attribute Intellect Tags SP recovery, solidify

A fishing enthusiast, Alesh is a fin seller by trade, but has also joined Endfield Industries to take on communications and cover duties in the frontier. When he's not busy with this, he's acting as the instructor for Endfield's angling class. However, despite his laid-back exterior, he's actually incredibly sharp, and has quite a dark past full of strife and betrayal, which has left him with one blind eye and a body worn by exhaustion.

His time clawing through the frontier's underclass has fine-tuned his combat skills, too. His kit balances physical and cryo damage, while also recovering a lot of SP and providing damage buffs for both himself and his team. His battle skill also allows him to forcefully apply solidification to enemies with cryo infliction, freezing them in place.

Arclight

Faction Hannabit Circuit Race Kuranta Role Vanguard Damage type Electric Weapon Sword Main attribute Agility Secondary attribute Intellect Tags SP recovery, electric infliction

Arclight roamed the wildlands for many years, experiencing more than her fair share of struggles, and even losing her entire family in the process. Luckily, the Hannabit Circuit took her in, and she quickly learned how to not only survive, but also save those in need. She joined Endfield Industries at the recommendation of Aldertone Orisha, and now works as a field operator and technical consultant for machinery and vehicles.

On the battlefield, Arclight is a fast and fearsome fighter, dishing out both physical and electric damage. She works well in a team with other electric characters, as her kit allows her to consume an enemy's electrification status to perform extra damage and restore SP for her and her team.

Avywenna

Faction Talos-II General Chamber of Commerce Race Cautus Role Striker Damage type Electric Weapon Polearm Main attribute Will Secondary attribute Agility Tags Damage dealer, arts susceptibility

An Armed Messenger, Avywanna previously lived with a powerful logistics family in the Free City of Alloycarrot. However, her wanderlust eventually pushed her to leave that life, and she set out on her own adventure to travel across Talos-II. She shines in all social settings and handles her relationships with both maturity and professionalism.

When it comes to fighting, Avywanna is a solid electric damage dealer who uses an arsenal of thunderlances, throwing them out onto the battlefield. She can then use her battle skill to retrieve those lances, dealing massive electric damage in one go.

Chen Qianyu

Faction Endfield Industries Race Lung Role Guard Damage type Physical Weapon Great sword Main attribute Agility Secondary attribute Strength Tags Lift, stagger

Chen Qianyu joined Enfield Industries as an operator at Perlica's invitation after years of roaming alone. She now acts as a core member of the Crisis Team, working closely alongside both Perlica and the Endministrator to save Talos-II. Chronically upbeat and enthusiastic, she's never afraid to tackle challenges head-on. Luckily, she's got the skills to back it up, too, thanks to years of martial arts training.

As an ally, Chen is a physical fighter who is a master at lifting enemies into the air. She excels in quickly applying vulnerability stacks to enemies, and can also deal massive damage and stagger to a single target, which prevents them from moving and increases the damage you deal to them.

Da Pan

Faction Hongshan Academy of Sciences Race Ursus Role Striker Damage type Physical Weapon Sword Main attribute Strength Secondary attribute Will Tags Damage dealer, lift, crush

Since leaving the prestigious Hongshan Academy of Sciences, Da Pan has taken up all kinds of unique roles, including electrician, street vendor, and even chauffeur. More recently, he joined Endfield Industries' Specialist Tech Division as an independent. However, he's most proud of his work as a traveling chef. He loves exploring new and exciting recipes, and nothing makes him happier than the praise he earns when dishing up delicious delicacies.

In combat, Da Pan is a tanky physical striker who focuses on applying various physical statuses on enemies. He can stagger targets, inflict them with vulnerability, lift them into the air, knock them down, and even crush them with a giant wok. His combo skill also deals massive physical damage.

Perlica

Faction Endfield Industries Race Liberi Role Caster Damage type Electric Weapon Arts unit Main attribute Intellect Secondary attribute Will Tags Electric infliction, electrify

The Supervisor of Endfield Industries and the official spokesperson for the company, Perlica is responsible for overseeing the development and application of Protocol-Originium technology, and also manages the operations of Dijiang.

Calm, decisive, and intelligent, she took command of the Crisis Team while the Endministrator was asleep, and has been tirelessly moving across the Civilization Band, doing whatever she can to maintain order. As such, it's no surprise that she was right there when Endmin woke up, and has remained at their side throughout their journey so far.

Perlica is a caster who is effective at applying both electric infliction and electrification from a distance, opening up opportunities for other operators in the team to strike. Her combo skill is very easy to trigger and forcibly inflicts a temporary electrification status, regardless of whether the enemy is already inflicted with another element.

Snowshine

Faction Rhodes Island Race Ursus Role Defender Damage type Cryo Weapon Great sword Main attribute Strength Secondary attribute Will Tags Protect, HP treatment, cryo infliction

A Rhodes Island operator assigned to Endfield Industries, Snowshine serves as a SAR (search and rescue) professional, using her knowledge of polar and high-altitude regions to help others. This job keeps her very busy, but she still managed to find the time to write a book called Polar Survival Guide in her time, which has since become a key point of reference for survival and SAR operations in Talos-II's harsh, snowy areas.

She also uses her SAR skills on the battlefield, protecting teammates by retaliating to enemy attacks with an icy shield, and providing HP treatment to injured allies. She can also dish out a respectable amount of cryo damage, and can even apply solidification to enemies with her ultimate, rendering them unable to move for a while.

Wulfgard

Faction Endfield Industries Race Lupo Role Caster Damage type Heat Weapon Handcannon Main attribute Strength Secondary attribute Agility Tags Heat infliction, combust

A Landbreaker mercenary living on the fringes of the Civilization band, Catello Wulfgard Luppino is a recent addition to Endfield Industries' Crisis Team. Wulfgard is skilled in stealth and recon combat operations, and his past experiences have made him a very mature and level-headed individual. He's loyal to the Pack, and can be a reliable friend if you manage to earn his trust - but that certainly takes some work.

In terms of combat, Wulfgard is a ranged damage dealer who excels in applying both heat infliction and combustion to multiple enemies. He can also consume a target's combustion or electrification status to fire off an additional shot that deals massive heat damage.

Xaihi

Faction Cabal of Tranquility Race Sarkaz Role Supporter Damage type Cryo Weapon Arts unit Main attribute Will Secondary attribute Intellect Tags HP treatment, cryo infliction, amp

A member of the Cabal of Tranquility, Xaihi is a Sessionite who believes linguistic analysis and computation pave the way to Veritas (truth). She's undeniably knowledgeable when it comes to information technology, but is far better with machines than she is with people. She currently works on information engineering tasks aboard the Dijiang, and both her deep knowledge and unique insights into the Originium Network have made her an indispensable asset.

Xaihi is just as valuable on the battlefield, too, offering consistent healing for the operator that you're currently controlling. She can also use her ultimate to grant amp buffs to the entire team, increasing all of her allies' cryo and nature damage.

Four-star Arknights: Endfield characters

When you pull on a character banner, most of your pulls will result in four-star characters. There are currently only five four-star operators in the game, which means you're likely to max out their potential (special buffs that you unlock when you pull a duplicate of a character) pretty quickly.

While they may have the lowest rarity, these characters still fill a variety of different roles, and can be great in certain teams, especially when you're leveling up.

Here are all of the four-star Arknights: Endfield operators:

Akekuri

Faction Endfield Industries Race Perro Role Vanguard Damage type Heat Weapon Sword Main attribute Agility Secondary attribute Intellect Tags SP recovery, heat infliction, link

Akekuri is the Captain of Operations Team Z7 under the Specialist Tech Division. She's a master of coordination and working out the optimal solution for any task, and is known for both her bright smile and her trademark line of "leave it to me".

In combat, Akekuri is a reliable vanguard who deals a mixture of heat and physical damage, while also helping her allies recover skill points with her finisher, combo skill, and ultimate. Her talent also unlocks Link for her ultimate, which buffs your next battle skill or ultimate.

Antal

Faction Endfield Industries Race Savra Role Supporter Damage type Electric Weapon Arts unit Main attribute Intellect Secondary attribute Strength Tags Arts susceptibility, amp

Antal is a member of Operations Team Z7, acting as an Originium technology consultant. He's a very intelligent and quick individual, and his talent for the Originium Arts is remarkable, but he's not the best at reading people.

On the field, he's a valuable supporter, dishing out electric damage and applying status effects to targets that cause them to take more heat and electric damage. He can also apply additional physical or arts stacks to enemies with his combo skill, and even has some minor HP restoration with his talents.

Catcher

Faction Endfield Industries Race Perro Role Defender Damage type Physical Weapon Great sword Main attribute Strength Secondary attribute Will Tags Protect, shield, weaken

Catcher is responsible for Operations Team Z7's cover and logistical support, using his extensive military training to guide his teammates through critical moments. He's the youngest on his team, but is still far more mature than his peers. When he's around, his team always feels safe and at ease.

As a physical defender, Catcher's kit focuses on shielding and protecting his allies, while also weakening his opponents and inflicting physical statuses.

Estella

Faction Endfield Industries Race Feline Role Guard Damage type Cryo Weapon Polearm Main attribute Will Secondary attribute Strength Tags Cryo infliction, lift, physical susceptibility

Eternally sleepy, Estella is the member of Operations Team Z7 who's responsible for intel gathering and communications. She's physically weak and prone to misfortune, and a life of danger has resulted in her having quite a sharp tongue and dark sense of humor, which can sometimes push others away. Despite all of this, she dreams of a life of peace and strives to make the world a better place for those around her.

In combat, Estella dishes out both physical and cryo damage, and excels in applying both physical and cryo statuses. She can also lift enemies with her combo skill and ultimate, and can apply physical susceptibility to solidified enemies, meaning she excels in multi-element teams.

Fluorite

Faction Endfield Industries Race Phidia Role Caster Damage type Nature Weapon Hancannon Main attribute Agility Secondary attribute Intellect Tags Nature infliction, cryo infliction

Fluorite is another Operations Team Z7 member responsible for scouting and disrupting enemy lines. With her history of constant migrations and wandering in the frontier at the edge of the Civilization Band, her impressive sharpshooting skills and command of street rules and dirty tricks have helped her team avoid countless troubles.

When it comes to fighting, Fluorite is a gun-wielding caster who excels at inflicting enemies with nature-related arts inflictions. She can also slow enemies with her battle skill, and stack additional arts inflictions on enemies with nature or cryo statuses, making her a great ally in mixed nature and cryo teams.

What are the Arknights: Endfield character roles?

Roles in Arknights: Endfield are essentially like classes. It's useful to take note of a character's role, as it can help you form a solid team that covers all of your bases. There are currently six different roles in the game, and each one plays a different part in combat.

Here are all of the Arknights: Endfield roles:

Guard - damage dealers who are skilled at making enemies vulnerable and applying physical statuses

Caster - damage dealers who are skilled at applying arts inflictions and arts reactions

Striker - skilled at exploiting the physical or arts effects applied by other operators in order to deal damage

Vanguard - great at recovering skill points (SP) for their team, allowing their teammates to use battle skills more frequently

Defender - extremely tough fighters who are capable of not only protecting and treating their teammates, but also counterattacking enemies

Supporter - skilled in applying various control effects to weaken the enemy, as well as buffing and supporting their teammates

What are the Arknights: Endfield character damage types?

In Arknights: Endfield, characters can either deal physical damage or arts damage. Physical damage dealers can apply a variety of physical statuses, including increasing their vulnerability to attacks, lifting them into the air, and knocking them down to the ground.

Arts damage is Endfield's version of elemental damage. It's split into heat (fire), cryo (ice), electric, and nature. You can stack the same element multiple times to increase its damage, or mix it with another element to create different effects.