Arknights: Endfield preload and system requirements

At long last, it's finally here - Arknights: Endfield's preload is now available for Android, iOS, and PC via both the dedicated launcher and the Epic Games Store. Arriving just two days before release, the preload allows you to get everything prepared, so you'll be able to dive into Talos-II as soon as the game launches.

Luckily, getting everything set up ahead of the Arknights: Endfield release date is pretty simple, and we're here to guide you through every step of the way. We've also included the Arknights: Endfield system requirements and preload size, so you can check whether your device is up to standard.

How do I preload Arknights: Endfield?

Your method to preload Arknights: Endfield depends on your device of choice. As you might expect, you can get the Android version from Google Play and the iOS version from the App Store. For PC, you can do it through the official game launcher or via the Epic Games Store. Alternatively, you can download the PC version via Google Play Games, if you prefer.

Here's how to preload Arknights: Endfield on different platforms:

Arknights: Endfield Android download

To preload Arknights: Endfield on Android, head to the Google Play page and hit 'install'. After that, you can launch the app and log into your Gryphline account to predownload the game.

You can also use this method to preload Arknights: Endfield on your Windows PC via Google Play Games.

Arknights: Endfield iOS download

To preload Arknights: Endfield on iOS, head to the App Store page and hit 'get'. From there, you can launch the app and sign into your Gryphline account to predownload the game.

Arknights: Endfield PC download via official launcher

To preload the PC version of Arknights: Endfield via the official launcher, head to the official website and hit the 'Windows' button. Once you have the launcher installed, you can hit 'download' to predownload the game.

Arknights: Endfield PC download via Epic Games Store

To preload on PC via Epic Games, head to the Arknights: Endfield Epic Games Store page and hit 'get'. From there, you need to select 'place order' to add the game to your account. After that, you can download the game from your library in the Epic Games Store app.

What are the Arknights: Endfield preload requirements?

In order to preload Arknights: Endfield, you need a certain amount of storage space available on your device. However, preload size varies between different platforms, with the PC version consuming more space compared to the mobile versions.

Here's the Arknights: Endfield preload size for different platforms:

Android - at least ~28GB of free space

- at least ~28GB of free space iOS - at least ~28GB of free space

- at least ~28GB of free space PC - ~76GB, plus an additional 45GB for unpacking

What are the Arknights: Endfield system requirements?

Before preloading the game, it's a good idea to check whether your device can run the game. Of course, like the preload size, the system requirements vary from platform to platform.

Here are the recommended and minimum Arknights Endfield requirements for different platforms:

Arknights: Endfield Android system requirements

Minimum Recommended Processor Snapdragon 855 / Dimensity 1000 / Kirin990 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 / Dimensity 9000 / Kirin9000S RAM 6GB 8GB OS Android 10.0, HarmonyOS 2.0.0

(HarmonyOS NEXT is currently not supported) Android 11.0, HarmonyOS 4.0.0 (HarmonyOS NEXT is currently not supported) Storage At least 28GB free space At least 28GB free space

Arknights: Endfield iOS system requirements

Minimum Recommended Device iPhone 11 or better / iPad with an A13 chip or higher iPhone 13 Pro or better / iPad with an A15 chip or higher RAM 4GB 6GB or higher OS iOS 15.0 / iPad OS 15.0 or later iOS 15.0 / iPad OS 15.0 or later Storage At least 28GB free space At least 28GB free space

Arknights: Endfield PC system requirements

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-9400F Intel Core i7-10700K GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 60GB (also requires 45GB free storage for unpacking) 60GB (also requires 45GB free storage for unpacking)

Now that you've got Arknights: Endfield preloaded and ready, be sure to keep our Arknights: Endfield codes to hand so you can grab some goodies when the game launches.