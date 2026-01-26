How to increase your Arknights: Endfield power output

Wondering how to increase your power output in Arknights: Endfield? As you start expanding your base, you may notice that you're exceeding your current output pretty quickly, limiting your ability to place more machines and blueprints.

Luckily, increasing your Arknights: Endfield power output is pretty simple, but it does require unlocking some new research nodes in your AIC Factory Plan, then constructing and placing yet another type of machine that requires items to keep running. But don't worry, we're here to guide you through the process.

What is power output in Arknights: Endfield?

Power output is how much power your current factories in a region are using. Most machines and facilities that you place increase your power output. You start off with a max power output of 200 in Valley IV. If you exceed this cap, your machines will quickly deplete your Automoton Core's power reserves, and everything connected to the grid will stop working.

How do I increase my Arknights Endfield power output?

In order to increase your power output in Arknights: Endfield, you need to place thermal banks. Thermal banks use batteries to generate electrical power, increasing the output of the regional power grid and allowing you to use more facilities.

Thermal banks require either orignium ore or batteries to run. While orignium ore is a cost-effective option in the short term, batteries generate more power and greatly improve the thermal bank's efficiency. However, you do need to craft them.

Here are the different materials you can use to power a thermal bank:

Orignium ore - each unit provides 50 power for eight seconds

- each unit provides 50 power for eight seconds LC Valley battery - each unit provides 220 power for 40 seconds

- each unit provides 220 power for 40 seconds SC Valley battery - each unit 420 power for 40 seconds

In order to craft batteries, you need to set up a packaging unit. LC Valley batteries are made from orignium powder and amethyst parts, while SC Valley batteries are made from orignium powder and ferrium parts.

How do I unlock the Arknights: Endfield thermal banks?

You can unlock thermal banks by researching the Power I node in the Power column of your AIC Plan factory menu. This node comes under the Basic AIC II level, which requires a Basic Expansion Core to unlock. Luckily, you get one of these for free from the main quest Chapter I - Process I: Paving the Way.

Once you research the Power I node using a Basic AIC Index, you receive a free thermal bank facility and a thermal bank template, the latter of which allows you to construct more thermal banks using ten origicrusts and ten amethyst parts.

In order to unlock the option to create batteries, you need to research the Packaging Tech node under the AIC Plan menu's Processing column, which also falls under the Basic AIC II level. You can then use Packaging Units to combine orignium powder and either amethyst or ferrium parts and produce batteries to fuel your thermal banks.

Now that you've powered your grid, you can leave your factories to continue chugging away and producing materials for you as you head off on your next adventure. After all, there's a lot of work that goes into saving Talos-II. Luckily, we can help you there, too, as we've got a handy Arknights: Endfield tier list ranking all the playable operators, as well as a list of all the new Arknights: Endfield codes, offering free oroberyls and materials that you can use on them.