Arknights: Endfield tier list January 2026

Wondering who's at the top of the Arknights: Endfield tier list? With the entirety of Talos-II's fate in your hands, it's important to work out which operators are the best for each job, be it taking to the battlefield or watching over your outposts.

In this guide, we rank all of the playable Arknights: Endfield characters based on their performance in combat, so you can work out which of the Arknights: Endfield banners you should pull on, and when you should save those hard-earned oroberyls and permits instead.

Here's everything in our Arknights: Endfield tier list guide:

Arknights: Endfield tier list

Here, we've ranked each operator based on what we've seen of their overall performance so far. However, keep in mind that we're still crunching numbers and working out the best Arknights: Endfield teams, so rankings may change soon.

Also, it's worth noting that even the low-tier characters can actually play a very important role in specific teams, especially as the roster is currently quite small. As such, you should really only use tier lists as a guideline on who to pull and build at this point, rather than definitively deciding whether a character is 'good' or 'bad'.

With all that said, here's our Arknights: Endfield tier list:

SS Ardelia, Laevatain, Yvonne S Antal, Last Rite, Pogranichnik A Akekuri, Alesh, Arclight, Avywenna, Chen Qianyu, Da Pan, Endministrator, Gilberta, Lifeng, Perlica, Xaihi B Ember, Estella, Snowshine, Wulfgard C Catcher, Fluorite

Which are the best Arknights: Endfield operators?

Currently, the best operators in Arknights: Endfield are Ardelia, Laevatain, and Yvonne.

Ardelia is, without a doubt, the best support in the game. She's easy to use, provides ample healing, and is super flexible, allowing her to slot into a wide range of teams.

Her ability to apply both arts and physical susceptibility to enemies helps your team dish out heaps of additional damage, and her skills are surprisingly self-sufficient, meaning you don't need to pair her with any specific operators to make the most of her. Best of all, we all get a free copy of her through the permanent beginner's login event!

Unsurprisingly, the first featured character, Laevatain, is a brilliant damage dealer. She's fantastic at AoE (area of effect) damage, performs brilliantly in a team with two free five-stars (Ardelia and Wulfgard) and a four-star (Akekuri), and is very comfy to use.

Yvonne is also a brilliant damage dealer if you manage to get your hands on her through the featured banners. She's great against single-target enemies, dishing out heaps of cryo damage, applying solidification to freeze the enemy, and even buffing her own attacks through her summonable support bot, Tink-a-Bella. She also has a decent amount of flexibility when it comes to team building, working with several free or low-rarity characters, so she doesn't require a heap of investment in that department.

How do I perform an Arknights: Endfield reroll?

Generally, we advise against rerolling in Arknights: Endfield. Getting to the gacha doesn't take too long if you skip all the cutscenes (around 20 to 45 minutes), but a lot of the free pulls, currency, and even the option to redeem any active Arknights: Endfield codes take even longer.

It's also likely that your first six-star pull will be on the Horizon's Headhunting beginner's banner, which requires you to progress quite far through the main story. This means that, unless you play for a bit longer, you'll realistically only be rerolling for different five-stars, and, from our experience, you can collect most of those relatively quickly anyway.

However, if you really want to try, it is possible - but it means creating multiple Gryphline accounts under different email addresses, as you can't simply wipe data as you would in simpler gacha games.

Here's how to perform an Arknights: Endfield reroll:

Create a new Gryphline account (you need to use a different email address each time) Log in with this new account, then play the game until you unlock the gacha (you can skip most cutscenes to get there faster) Use any oroberyl you have to pull on the featured banner, and any standard permits on the standard banner. If you want to go the extra mile, you can continue playing until you unlock the mail function and use any rewards from that, too, but this may take some time

If you're not satisfied with your pulls, you can log out of your account and repeat those three steps. If you're happy with what you've got, you can continue as normal.