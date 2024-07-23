Hoyoverse’s next game, Astaweave Haven, officially has publishing approval, meaning we have a confirmed English name and genre for the gacha giant’s upcoming simulation game. The company initially registered a trademark for a project called “XinBuGuDi (星布谷地)” back in February, and this recent stamp of approval appears to be the next step for the game.

The news of Astaweave Haven’s approval for release sprang from the most recent list of domestic approvals from the National Press and Publications Administration in China. The game’s English name and the Japanese trademark “ホシミヘブン/ Hoshimi Heaven”, which roughly translates to “Starry Heaven”, both sound very similar to games like Stardew Valley, building on UBatcha’s initial leak from 2023 about a “casual simulation style game” and further suggesting that this project breaks from Hoyoverse’s recent pattern of RPG releases.

While Hoyoverse’s games like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero rely on a story-driven RPG structure with gacha elements and complex combat, they’re not immune to simulation management elements every so often. We’re particularly big fans of the Belobog Museum event from Honkai Star Rail, and Twitter user Chibi Piyo points out that Hoyoverse ran simulation events in Honkai Impact 3rd, Honkai Star Rail, Genshin Impact, and Honkai Academy 2 all at the same time, potentially to test mechanics and code for the new project.

With the success of all of its current gacha projects and especially after seeing Zenless Zone Zero’s earnings in its first week of release, it makes sense for Hoyoverse to try pivoting towards a more casual, potentially not live-service title. The studio is firmly cemented in the minds of mobile gamers worldwide and has been since Genshin Impact’s launch in 2020, so now seems like the perfect time to try something new.

That's everything we know so far about Astaweave Haven.