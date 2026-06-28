Astrae Oratio release date window, platforms, and more

You might be able to tell from its social media channels: hype is building for the Astrae Oratio release date. If you're looking for the latest news on when and where it's coming out, as well as trailers and links for the official website, you're in the right place. Let's find out how to meet our characters, including Erin, Riria, and Anna.

It's likely that, as with many of the best gacha games, Astrae Oratio will have a pre-registration period in the near future, so we'll also include information about that as and when it becomes available. Hopefully, we'll be able to get some neat rewards by being eager.

What is Astrae Oratio?

In case you haven't heard, Astrae Oratio is an upcoming witchy MMORPG set in Tokyo, developed by Dyanamis and published by NC. It describes itself as a Shindenki magic RPG, meaning that it's going to have mystery elements - Shindenki is a niche subgenre of mystery, involving the fusion of magical and realistic worlds. You'll be able to play as both witches and ordinary humans, as shown in the list of characters that Dyanamis has revealed so far, and it appears to be both turn-based and use gacha elements.

When is the Astrae Oratio release date window?

Currently, the only thing we know is that Astrae Oratio will come out in 2026. There are increasing signs of life on the official website, as well as the game's Twitter/X account, so we're hoping to see some pre-registration news within the next couple of months. If we had to make an informed guess based on the rollout of information so far, we'd say that September or October makes the most sense for release, but again, this is speculative.

What platforms will Astrae Oratio be on?

Astrae Oratio is due to come to both iOS and Android. As of yet, there's no word on a Switch 2 version, and it doesn't appear to be slated for PC, so this is a mobile-only adventure right now. We'll update you if this changes!

Is there an Astrae Oratio trailer?

There are several teasers and a full-length trailer, which you can watch below. Stay tuned to the official YouTube channel for more trailers and teasers, as the developer, Dynamis, appears to be ramping up the content leading up to the release.

That's it for the Astrae Oratio release date news for now, but come back again soon for the latest!