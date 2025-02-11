You can almost double your Asus ROG Ally’s battery life with this popular mod

While the Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld might be a seriously impressive piece of kit in terms of performance, its battery life isn’t the best. It lags behind a lot of its rivals, such as the new Lenovo Legion Go S and the Steam Deck OLED, plus the Asus ROG Ally X, lasting nowhere near as long during gaming sessions. Fortunately, you can change all that with a mod we’ve seen all over Reddit, almost doubling the size of the console’s battery.

This Asus ROG Ally battery mod, first spotted by PC Guide, first appeared back on Reddit in late 2024 but has become seriously popular in the last few weeks. The ROG Ally subreddit is full of users offering detailed instructions on how to make one of the best handheld consoles even better, with countless modders celebrating their success, including one who managed over nine hours of gameplay in Disco Elysium after the upgrade. While it might sound complicated, it’s simpler than you’d think, and there are a lot of videos explaining how you can make the change, as well as a detailed page on iFixit.

There are plenty of replacement battery options out there via retailers such as Amazon and AliExpress, with some options going up to 76Wh for under $100. That means you could have almost as much firepower as the $800 Asus ROG Ally X, with its 80Wh battery, while saving around $700 over picking up the newer handheld. That is, provided you’re willing to do a bit of DIY modification, which isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

If you’re contemplating making the battery upgrade yourself, just keep in mind that while most users are happy with the improved battery life, it seemingly comes at the cost of making the Asus ROG Ally heavier, which isn’t ideal in a handheld console. Personally, I’d rather have a longer-lasting device, but if you already get wrist strain from playing your ROG Ally, then it might be worth picking up one of the options from our guide to the best power banks instead for top-tier portable charging.

Finally, the last thing to mention is to be sure you don’t have any issues with your Asus ROG Ally before making this mod, as your warranty is as good as void once you’ve made the switch. If you’d rather just pick up some more gaming tech than mess around with your device, we don’t blame you, and we’ve plenty of recommendations for what to get next with our guides to the best Steam Deck alternatives and the best gaming phones. Or, if you’re more interested in Nintendo’s next big release, see our Nintendo Switch 2 guide.