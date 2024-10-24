Asus ROG Tessen review: a great Android gaming controller

Our Verdict If you’re looking for a responsive and compact mobile gaming controller that’s ideal for traveling and doesn’t require a complex setup, the Asus ROG Tessen might be the one. However, if you’ve got bigger than average-sized hands or want a robust software companion offering, it’s worth looking into the alternatives before making the leap. Reasons to buy Compact form factor

Responsive

Great back paddles

Funky lighting Reasons to avoid No iPhone compatibility

To small for some

There’s never been a better time to be a mobile gamer, with revolutionary smartphone tech powering console-level games on countless devices. Of course, that means more accessories, including mobile gaming controllers like the Asus ROG Tessen. As an authority on mobile gaming – yes, that’s us – Asus was kind enough to send us a review unit to put it through its paces. So, let’s get into it.

In terms of pricing, the Tessen is available from Asus’ online store and other retailers for $109.99. That’s about right for this sort of product, though it’s a little more expensive than the roughly $100 Backbone One and quite a bit more than some of the alternatives from lesser-known brands you can find online. Still, it’s an Asus product, and as we’ve found out from testing multiple Asus phones and handheld PCs, this is a brand synonymous with high-quality offerings, and it’s still cheaper than some of the options on our list of the best phone controllers.

It’s worth pointing out early on that, disappointingly, the Tessen only supports Android, so even if you’ve got one of the new iPhones with a USB-C port, it’s not going to work with your Apple device. Fortunately, it’s compatible with any Android with a USB-C input, and you can download Asus’ Armory Crate app to remap your buttons or change the colors emitting from the LED inlays that cut across the bottom and sides of the controller. I went for yellows and pinks, but there’s plenty of scope to get creative.

Why you can trust our advice ✔ At Pocket Tactics, our experts spend days testing games, phones, tech, and services. We always share honest opinions to help you buy the best. Find out how we test.

In terms of design, the big difference between this controller and others I’ve tried and tested is that it has a special design feature. Thanks to a hinge in the middle of the gamepad’s spine, it folds in half. As you can probably imagine, this is ideal for portability, as it doesn’t take up nearly as much space as something like the behemoth Kishi Ultra or something mid-sized like the GameSir G8 Galileo. While I often take my Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch on my travels, I’m partial to a bit of Vampire Survivors or PUBG Mobile on my Android, and with the Tessen, I’m saving a serious amount of backpack space.

So, onto the important stuff: how does it feel when gaming? In short, it’s pretty great. The Tessen is responsive, has all the buttons you could ask for, and has a grip tape-type texture to the back that keeps your hands in place. Sounds good? Yes, well it is, especially for shooting and racing games that require precise trigger inputs. However, this is where this review gets pretty subjective, as, despite those positives, there’s one glaring issue for some potential users. The Tessen is pretty small.

The size of the Tessen is a double-edged sword, as while it’s ideal for travel, it makes for a slightly uncomfortable form factor for people like me. I have a clubbed thumb – Google it – and I can easily click all the ABXY buttons at the same time. In fact, it’s too easy, and I’ve found myself doing it by accident while playing a game, and whichever input leads the way by the smallest of increments is the in-game action I get. Sure, this isn’t an issue for all your normal-sized thumb-havers, but the slight build isn’t ideal for my big ol’ sasquatch hands either, and that’s a more common ailment.

Still, I have to be subjective, and I think it’s fair to say that anyone reading this with hands that don’t look like the ones Shrek uses to turn the pages at the start of Dreamwork’s iconic animation should be fine, and they might even prefer the smaller size. To test this, I handed the Tessen and a few other mobile controllers I own to my girlfriend, who usually games on the teeny tiny Nintendo Switch Lite. She was a fan of the sizing, so like I said, it’s pretty subjective, and I don’t feel I can mark it down for this any more than I did the Razer Ultra when reviewing that, which sits at the other end of the scale and might be too big for some.

While I’m at odds with the form factor, I’m a big fan of the flappy paddles on the back. I’ve seen multiple instances of extra buttons on controllers and even portable consoles, but there’s just something neat about these ones. These paddles alone make up the extra $10 you’re paying compared to if you were picking up the Backbone One, which has no equivalent extra button on the back, though it does have a 3.5mm audio jack, which is a pretty glaring omission on the Tessen.

On the software side, there’s no convoluted setup. You just download the Armory Crate app, plug it into your phone, and you’re good to go. However, the software experience isn’t as streamlined or feature-heavy as something like Razer’s Nexus app or even the SCUF Nomad’s companion app. It seems there’s still a fair bit of work for Asus to do in this department, especially as one of the buttons – the one with the ROG logo – doesn’t seem to do anything at all right now. I’ve clicked it in multiple games, and nothing happens. I’ve looked at other reviews, and it doesn’t seem to be a hardware fault but more of a software oversight. Still, you can’t complain about the software being too complex for casual users, which is a problem I’ve had with devices from other brands.

Ultimately, the Asus ROG Tessen is a more than decent mobile gaming controller that’s easy to set up and ideal for fans of racing and FPS games thanks to its rapid input response, plus the funky LED lights are a nice little bonus. Its compact form factor makes it ideal for gamers on the go, though it’s worth reiterating the point that if you’ve got bigger than average-sized hands, or in my case, a funky thumb, it might be a little too small for consistently comfortable play.

There you have it, our Asus ROG Tessen mobile gaming controller review. If you’re looking to upgrade your device for something more ideal for play, check out our guide to the best gaming phones. Or, if you’d rather get your hands on something a little bigger, see our picks for the best gaming tablets.