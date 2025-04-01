Could this be our first look at the Asus ROG Ally Xbox-branded gaming handheld?

2025 is shaping up to be a pretty big year for handheld gaming. We’ve already seen the launch of the Lenovo Legion Go S, and by the time you’re reading this, we might know when the Nintendo Switch 2 is arriving. Still, one of the biggest surprises of the year so far is the news that a fresh Asus ROG Ally handheld is coming, and it could have something of an Xbox twist.

For those who don’t know, the Asus ROG Ally X is the brand’s latest portable PC gaming device, which happens to be one of the best handheld consoles on the market. While the Steam Deck’s SteamOS operating system might be easier to use, the ROG Ally X offers incredible performance, so we’re excited to see what the gaming juggernaut behind the device is cooking up for us. However, this looks like it could be an Asus handheld with a difference.

While the Xbox connection isn’t that apparent from the Asus teaser trailer, there are two hints that this is the Xbox-branded handheld we reported on earlier this year. The first is that the transforming device in the clip pulls in both the Asus ROG Ally and the ROG Raikiri Pro Xbox controller, seemingly combining them. The second hint is even more on the nose and comes from a reply from the official Xbox X account to the Asus teaser clip, which is worth checking out if you haven’t seen it. I’m not always a big fan of brands thinking they can meme, but I’ve got to give it to whoever’s dealing with socials at Xbox.

Unfortunately, the teaser trailer from Asus didn’t indicate when the brand’s new gaming handheld could arrive or how much it might cost, just a quick look at the silhouette of the device. Either way, it’s a likely future pick for our list of the best Steam Deck alternatives. It’s also worth pointing out that this isn’t the official Xbox handheld Phil Spencer alluded to last year. We’re not expecting that for a while yet, but if this is the first handheld to launch with an Xbox-style user interface rather than Windows 11, it could help Microsoft stop manufacturers from dropping its software in favor of SteamOS.

From this point on, we’ll keep an eye on both Asus’ and Xbox’s social accounts for any updates on the mysterious handheld. For more of this year’s most anticipated consoles, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 guide and Lenovo Legion Go 2 guide while you’re here. Or, if you’d prefer something a little more nostalgic, see our list of the best retro handhelds.