Asus reveals new Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox ROG Ally X, but don't think about buying it

The ROG Xbox Ally X costs a pretty penny, but a limited-edition version might persuade you to drop some cash. In a new collaboration with AK Studio, Asus' handheld PC is getting a Cyberpunk 2077 rebrand. With a vibrant colorway and sleek decals tailor-made for ROG Ally, it'd be a fantastic addition to anyone's setup. If you could actually get your hands on it, that is.

First of all, this is a case mod for the ROG Xbox Ally X, not an entirely new Asus console. Secondly, there are only three of these bad boys in existence. Oh, and the biggest catch? Asus isn't giving anyone the chance to buy one - at least right now. Speaking about the collaboration with AK Studio, Asus says that the Cyberpunk 2077 variant is a "world-first professional case mod" that "reimagines our flagship handheld through handcrafted cyberpunk aesthetics."

There are no changes to the handheld PC's specifications; it's all the same hardware you'd get with a stock ROG Xbox Ally X. However, it takes influence from Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand and the game's overall grimy setting. Asus expresses that 'AK Mod', the mind behind this collaboration, uses "layered spray paints, specialized weathering techniques, and custom water decals to make both the device and its pedestal feel like they were pulled straight out of Night City."

For eagle-eyed fans, there are even a few nods to Johnny Silverhand's guitar worked into the design. Asus isn't revealing whether it'll produce more of these ROG Xbox Ally X, sadly. It isn't the first time that the ROG Ally handhelds have received special versions that aren't for the public. In September 2025, Asus partnered with developer Rogue Factor for a one-off run of Hell Is Us-themed ROG Ally Z1E's. It brings up a slight issue I have with Ally handhelds, and that's the customization options available.

Outside of shelling out for a D-Brand Killswitch case or generic rear plates, there's nothing too exciting to tinker with. Even the assortment of vinyl wraps out a bit is boring, at least to my taste. I'd thought that with Microsoft teaming up with IO Interactive for a 007 First Light-themed Xbox Series X, we might see something similar for the ROG Xbox Ally. Maybe someone else can bring that idea to fruition. For now, if you are after this Steam Deck rival, you can save over $100 on the standard Asus ROG Ally.