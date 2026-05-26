A new Asus handheld and Steam Deck rival could be revealed in the coming weeks

2026 has been a weird year for handhelds, with multiple devices facing stock issues or price hikes due to problems surrounding RAM availability. That's why I wasn't particularly expecting anything new anytime soon, but Asus could be about to prove me wrong. Yes, a new rumor suggests that we could be about to meet a new Asus ROG handheld as soon as the start of June.

For those who don't know, it's not been all that long since Asus introduced the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X to the world, back in October of 2025. The Ally X is still a top pick from our guide to the best handheld consoles, so that's another reason why I wasn't expecting anything new anytime soon, but this rumor from YouTuber Steam Dad seems pretty confident that Asus is going to reveal a fresh handheld at Computex 2026, beginning on June 2.

The source for this rumor doesn't detail any spec information, but suggests details are coming in the next few weeks. I wouldn't be surprised if Asus introduced a new beefed-up handheld to compete with the Legion Go 2, Lenovo's latest super-powered handheld console. All this while it looks more and more like the Steam Deck 2 is still a ways off, leaving Valve potentially susceptible to losing its foothold on its current dominance of the handheld gaming PC market.

At the time of writing, Asus hasn't alluded to any new handheld developments via social media or its official site. However, it does seem to be using Comutex 2026 as the kick-off point for its 20th anniversary celebrations, so it would make sense for the brand to also use the event as a means of introducing the world to its latest handheld console.

All we can do now is wait for Computex to roll around and see what happens. Of course, if Asus does reveal a new handheld, we'll be eager to get our hands on it to see how it fares compared to the likes of the ROG Xbox Ally X, Lenovo Legion Go 2, and the rest of the picks from our guide to the best Steam Deck alternatives.