These six Asus ROG Ally accessories are my absolute handheld PC essentials

While I got a Steam Deck at launch, I eventually sold it. Two years ago, I came back into the handheld PC ecosystem by picking up an Asus ROG Ally Z1E. Since then, I've never looked back and remain completely enamored with it. It isn't perfect by any means, but there's a lot to love about Asus' portable console. Having taken it with me across the world for work and personal trips, I've amassed six accessories that cover gaming, productivity, and everything in between.

6. Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard

Let's get the more formal accessory out of the way first. Logitech's excellent Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard is the GOAT of Bluetooth keyboards. It's incredibly lightweight, backed by a compact form factor that makes it effortless to slip into your rucksack. It might not come with a flashy colorway or RGB lights, but that's not the point. Logitech's budget-friendly offering is all killer and no filler. I love how seamless it is to connect it to other portable gaming consoles, thanks to the three-way switches at the top of the keyboard. Pair it by holding one of them for a few seconds, finding it on your device, and typing in a small code. Done in less than a minute.

Sound-wise, it's near-silent. If you're worried about sounding obnoxious as you write up work documents or get some gaming in at a coffee shop, on the train, or in an airport lounge, you don't need to worry. I have my Asus ROG Ally Z1E set up with Bazzite OS, a Linux branch that brings a Steam Deck-style experience to my handheld. I'm using Windows mainly for work tasks or games that have anti-cheat complications. Using Konsole in Bazzite OS for updates is less of a chore when I know I can instantly hook this keyboard up without any hassle. At around $40/£30, you can get yourself a reliable keyboard that's affordable and won't weigh your backpack down.

5. 8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse (Xbox Edition)

For some games, using a mouse is almost unavoidable. Sure, you can use the Steam Deck or ROG Ally's touchscreen for most things, but playing RuneScape or Civilization 5 without a mouse is a recipe for disaster. This won't be the first mention of 8BitDo on this list, and that's for good reason. Part of the brand's Xbox-themed accessory roster, the Retro R8 is a comfortable, sleek offering that's both a nostalgic throwback and a great mouse in its own right.

I've been using it as an alternative to the Nintendo Switch 2's Joy-Con mouse functionality as well; I just don't enjoy using the Joy-Cons that way at all. Even Pocket Tactics' editor-in-chief Ruby agrees with those frustrations. In the grand scheme of mice, it definitely isn't the cheapest option. For some, it's going to be more of an aesthetic statement, but I can attest that it feels fantastic to use daily.

4. JSAUX Nintendo Switch 2 Sling Bag

Initially, I was using a very bulky hard case for my ROG Ally Z1E but found it too cumbersome for storing in my backpack or suitcase. JSAUX's Sling Bag is primarily intended for the Nintendo Switch 2 but offers enough storage space for the ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, and Steam Deck. It's suitable to wear across your body if you prefer.

I keep my charger, Nothing earbuds, a controller, and a docking station in it. Even with all that gear inside, it doesn't feel too off-putting to carry around. There's even a front zip compartment for extra stuff, which is very handy if you're bringing extra USB-C cables along.

3. 8BitDo Ultimate 3E Controller (Xbox Edition)

If you ask me about 8BitDo accessories, I have nothing but good things (so far) to say about them. The 8BitDo Pro 3 controller has become one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers for me, but if we're talking exclusively about handheld PC-compatible options, then there's another contender worth talking about. You've likely seen the company's Xbox-themed products over the last year, from the Retro Keyboard to the Retro R8 Mouse, both of which I use in my home desktop configuration. However, it's the Ultimate 3E pad that's getting me through my sessions currently.

From revisiting Marvel's Avengers to grinding out The Finals, it's a genuine workhorse. Aesthetically, the transparent green is an alluring design paying tribute to Xbox history. It opts for a slightly different feel than the traditional Xbox Series X|S controller. In my hands, it feels more like the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is ironic considering there's no support for Nintendo's console. The Hall Effect sticks are wonderfully slick and responsive, giving it an edge over options at its $69.99/£59.99 price mark.

For those of you who like to mess around with paddles, you can configure them on the back however you like. I'm also using this controller to play free mobile games like The Division Resurgence on my tablet, thanks to the quick Bluetooth pairing. There's even a 2.4GHz dongle for USB connectivity, too.

2. JSAUX ROG Ally 65W Battery Upgrade Kit

The biggest weakness of the ROG Ally Z1E has always been its battery life. While Asus' handheld PC remains my go-to portable console, pushing games at higher wattages can drain the 40W battery incredibly quickly. I've considered upgrading to newer models like the ROG Ally X or ROG Xbox Ally, but I'm still not convinced the hardware leap justifies the cost. Instead, I decided to give my Z1E a new lease of life with JSAUX's 65W battery upgrade kit.

Compared to other accessories, this is one upgrade I'd recommend if you're comfortable modifying your hardware. You'll need to open up your Ally, remove parts of the rear shell, and accept that this process will void your warranty. However, after using it for a few months now, I can confidently say it's one of the best modifications I've made. Combined with Bazzite OS, I'm now getting around three hours of playtime in games like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, compared to roughly an hour on the stock battery when running at higher TDP settings.

It also comes with a redesigned rear plate and heatsink, making it a surprisingly complete upgrade package. It's not the cheapest accessory on this list, but for anyone sticking with the original ROG Ally models, this upgrade makes it feel fresh again.

1. Skull & Co ROG Ally GripCase

The ROG Ally without a case is a natural fit for my hands. It doesn't strain my wrists or give me aches while playing for extended periods, unlike the Nintendo Switch 2. But I can be clumsy, and I want to protect it from potential bumps and scrapes. Not only does Skull & Co's ROG Ally GripCase keep it safe, but its textured surface helps it stay firmly in my hands while playing.

It still fits comfortably inside my JSAUX sling bag, meaning I don't have to choose between protection and portability. I do wish the colorways were more varied, having gone for the purple iteration myself. Often retailing for less than $20/£20 these days, this is a sturdy choice that gives you extra peace of mind.

I'm curious, what are your go-to gaming accessories? Is there something I'm missing? Go ahead and let me know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.