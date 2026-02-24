Don't wait two years like me, you need Bazzite on your Asus ROG Ally right now

I love tinkering with stuff. I have done it since childhood, whether that meant messing around with my PSP or my first-generation iPod Touch back in the day. The same idea applies to handheld PCs, as I continue to introduce modifications to my Asus ROG Ally Z1E. It is an excellent console held back by one factor: Windows. I have seen hundreds of recommendations to use Bazzite, a fork of Linux that essentially acts as a third-party SteamOS.

First, some context. By default, all Asus ROG Ally handheld devices come preinstalled with the latest version of Windows. While that is great for working away from home, especially when paired with one of the best Steam Deck docks, it takes away from the gamer-focused side of the experience. You boot up the console like a desktop PC, complete with all the familiar Windows bloatware. Microsoft's Xbox Full Screen Experience, which arrived with the ROG Xbox Ally, marks a step toward mimicking what SteamOS offers, but it is not even close in terms of ease of access.

You still have plenty of menus to fiddle with, and you need to rely on Asus's overhauled Command Center either way. I love the power of the ROG Ally Z1E, its form factor, and the flexibility Windows offers for multiplayer games. Yet I still want that simple pick-up-and-play experience. Bazzite targets computer novices and provides a version of Linux that handles the complicated steps during installation. It embraces a works-out-of-the-box mindset.

When paired with the ROG Ally's hardware, it leverages that power to deliver better performance, improved temperatures, and a smoother overall experience through a dedicated gaming mode. It works and looks just like SteamOS, but different Bazzite builds cater to specific handhelds. If Valve's own software does not run well on your chosen portable gaming console, Bazzite aims to bridge that gap. After just two weeks of living in a Bazzite world, I am getting far more out of the ROG Ally's potential.

Installation may seem daunting at first, but it is fairly straightforward. No matter your skill level with tech, I can confidently say that almost anyone should be able to install it. If you want, you can dedicate your entire handheld SSD to Bazzite, making it the only operating system available. I chose to dual-boot so I can use Windows for work and play games, where anti-cheat restrictions cause problems for Linux.

If that sounds like you, here are some initial things to consider. I use 2TB of storage in my ROG Ally Z1E and dedicate exactly half to each operating system. That setup works great for managing a mix of older classics and large triple-A titles. Patience also matters, as obvious as that sounds. To get Bazzite up and running, set aside at least an hour and grab a USB flash drive. YouTube is full of installation tutorials, but I personally recommend 'Pete Talks Tech' for this process. I'll link him below.

Once Bazzite is installed, there are a few caveats. You need to get used to using the terminal to make sure applications and Flatpaks install correctly. I have dabbled with command inputs in Windows before, but I find myself using them more often here for certain tasks. Notably, you may need the Terminal to get plugins like Decky Loader working. Those small notes aside, Bazzite itself feels incredible.

It brings over the Steam Deck gaming mode and presents your library in a clean, tight interface free of clutter. Pair it with Decky Loader, an essential plugin for any SteamOS or Bazzite user, and you unlock even more features. I loved Decky Loader when I owned a Steam Deck at launch, and that same feeling carries over here. From custom boot videos and tab organization to integrating your Epic Games library, it offers a level of customization that Windows cannot match.

I have PlayStation 2 navigation sounds enabled, a plugin for lossless scaling, and custom library management at the center of my setup. If you felt jealous of Steam Deck users getting all of this, you can now join the club. Moving away from Asus' Command Center, Bazzite's Handheld Daemon tool represents a major upgrade. It includes familiar tweaks like refresh rate toggles, but it goes much deeper. Custom TDP options, fan curves, direct Windows booting, direct Bazzite updates, and more sit behind a simple button press.

Because Bazzite builds tailor-made for different handhelds, the ROG Ally-focused version maps perfectly to the device's buttons. You do not need to mess around with shortcuts in Command Center. It just works. The real highlight of Bazzite, though, is performance. Results vary by title, but I see noticeable improvements. Demanding games like ARC Raiders that previously needed the full 25W or 30W on Windows now run comfortably at 15W to 20W instead.

I am replaying Marvel's Spider-Man with most settings on medium. At 15W on Windows, I hover around 30 to 40fps. On Bazzite, I gain at least ten more frames at the same TDP and even more when I move up to 20W. With the Decky Lossless Scaling plugin, performance jumps into the high 80s. In certain scenarios, I have seen it pass 100fps. That performance also feels more consistent if I choose to max out at 30W. Just note that if you want the Lossless Scaling plugin, you need to buy the frame generation app on Steam first. The plugin itself is a free third-party download that you install in desktop mode.

Games also run cooler in many cases, though results depend on what you are playing and the settings you choose. I enjoyed playing on ROG Ally anyway, with plenty of cozy evening sessions on the couch or in bed, consuming my evenings. But Microsoft's self-imposed barriers to a no-nonsense gaming experience often get in my way.

Now, I'm finding myself playing more than ever, thanks to Bazzite's straightforward approach. Things can get better for my ROG Ally, though, with a battery upgrade - you can expect a separate article on that soon. If you're on the fence about Bazzite, I wholeheartedly recommend giving it a shot. You don't need to be a tech expert; you just need a bit of time and patience.