Asus teams up with Metal Gear legend Hideo Kojima's studio to unveil CES 2026's best-looking gaming tablet

We've seen a lot of new hardware at CES 2026, but a new collaboration between Asus and Hideo Kojima's Kojima Productions might have stolen the show. The ROG Flow Z13-KJP is a special edition version of the 2025 Asus tablet that looks like it belongs in the world of Death Stranding, and it might be the most aesthetically pleasing bit of new hardware to emerge from this year's Las Vegas-based trade show.

For those who don't know, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a top pick from our guide to the best gaming tablets, offering peak performance in a relatively compact form factor. In real-world terms, it's closer to a gaming PC than an Android tablet, such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 or the REDMAGIC Astra, mainly because it runs on Windows and utilizes an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, the same chip as the GPD WIN 5 handheld.

Still, it's the look of the ROG Flow Z13-KJP that really sells the tablet, and that shouldn't come as a surprise, considering the original design is the work of Yoji Shinkawa, who's famous for his character artwork across both the Metal Gear and Death Stranding games. The design is inspired by Kojima Productions' mascot, Ludens, featuring a white, gold, and black color scheme. It also comes with a heavy-duty carry case that shares the futuristic aesthetic of the tablet.

Unfortunately, the ROG Flow Z13-KJP reveal didn't include any details on pricing or a potential release date. However, given that the regular version of the Asus tablet is currently priced at $2,099.99 on the tech brand's official site, we're not expecting it to be cheap. Still, if you're a Kojima super-fan with a collection of memorabilia from the iconic developer's back catalogue, it seems like a must-have addition.

The ROG Flow Z13-KJP isn't the only new Kojima-inspired hardware on display at CES, with Asus also revealing the Delta II-KJP headset, ROG Keris II Origin-KJP mouse, and ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP mouse mat, making for a complete gaming setup. Just like with the tablet itself, we're not sure when these accessories will launch or how much they'll cost, but we don't doubt they'll be popular with Kojima fans when they do.