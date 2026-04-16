As handheld gaming PCs get more expensive, you could win an Asus ROG Xbox Ally for free

With ongoing issues surrounding RAM pricing and availability, handheld gaming PCs are becoming harder to get your hands on. Whether it's the Steam Deck OLED's stock problems or the massively inflated price of the Lenovo Legion Go 2, 2026 is shaping up to be a tricky year for the handheld market. However, you could be in with a chance of picking one up for free, with Asus teaming up with Mongil: Star Dive, the new gacha game from Netmarble, to give away one ROG Xbox Ally.

For those who don't know, the ROG Xbox Ally is one of the best handheld consoles around, competing with the likes of the Lenovo Legion Go and Steam Deck OLED. It's currently priced at around $599.99, which, while not as expensive as some of the other Steam Deck alternatives on the market, isn't exactly cheap. That's why this chance to pick one up for free is not an opportunity to pass up.

At the time of writing, the ROG Xbox Ally is less than a year old, and while it's not quite as powerful as its more expensive sibling, the ROG Xbox Ally X, it's still an impressive device. Its AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor keeps up with Valve's market-leading handheld when it comes to running the best Steam Deck games, and its 60Wh battery beats out a lot of the competition when it comes to battery life.

Entering the competition is pretty simple. You just have to head over to the official ROG X account (@ASUS_ROG), find the post detailing the giveaway, like it, comment on it, and then follow both the Asus account and the Mongil Star Dive account. We couldn't find any terms and conditions attached to the giveaway post, so it looks like you can enter wherever you're reading this from.

Finally, it's worth noting that the giveaway post from Asus doesn't have an end date on it. With that in mind, we'd recommend entering as soon as possible to be in with a chance of winning this powerful handheld gaming PC.