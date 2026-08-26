We went hands-on with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 at Gamescom, and we're still torn

If you're in the market for a handheld gaming PC, there's a brand new option to check out: the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20. After months of anticipation, Asus finally launched the handheld on the opening day of Gamescom 2026. There is a bit of a catch, though, in that it's pretty expensive, coming in at $1,299. To see whether the upgrade to OLED is worth it, we sent our very own Sam Comrie along to the Asus booth to check out the X20, and honestly, we're still not sure. That said, here's what Sam had to say.

"The ROG Xbox Ally X20 sports all of the usual hallmarks from the previous Xbox models, but the new level of panache comes through its stylish transparent aesthetic. It's far sleeker than the other models, leaning more into its gaming nature, without overdoing it. It's a real touch of class. Performance-wise, the brief demo available on the Gamescom floor doesn't really show off its capabilities fully. I would have liked to see a triple-A getting put through its paces. That being said, performance is as consistent as it is on the Xbox Ally versions, at least with less demanding titles.

Of course, the real highlight is the new OLED screen, a first for the ROG Ally series. Despite previously saying it wouldn't opt for an OLED panel to preserve VRR, the future of ROG Ally is here, and it's looking brighter than ever. I only wish this was included on the previous Xbox models, as it would justify the move away from the already excellent and reliable ROG Ally Z1E. However, at $1,299, it's hardly the most accessible OLED handheld on the market right now."

Ultimately, Sam's thoughts support what I was already thinking about the X20: an OLED screen is great, but I still don't know if it's worth $1,299. Given that a top pick from our guide to the best handheld consoles, the Steam Deck OLED, is over $300 cheaper after a price hike, it seems pretty pricey. Not only that, but outside of the display, the X20's specs are identical to those of the $999 ROG Xbox Ally X, making it even harder to justify the extra expense.

Still, given we didn't get to spend all that long with the X20, we'll have to wait to get our hands on it and properly put it through its paces to deliver a full verdict. Until then, be sure to check out our coverage of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 for all the highlights and reveals.