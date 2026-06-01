The ROG Xbox Ally X20 finally gives Asus lovers an OLED display on a handheld

Following plenty of rumors over the last couple of weeks, Asus has revealed its latest handheld, the ROG Xbox Ally X20. That's not all, though, as the gaming giant is bundling the new device with a pair of limited-edition AR glasses, the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20, claiming that the two combine to offer a "seamless experience."

Compared to 2025's ROG Xbox Ally X, the X20 boasts a bigger, 7.4-inch OLED display, which should make games feel even more vivid and colorful. That's a pretty big deal, considering that only a year ago the brand suggested an OLED handheld was likely a way off. Asus has also equipped the handheld with redesigned face buttons that sit flush on the chassis and allow for smooth sliding, a transforming D-pad, and TMR sticks, so you can pick it up without worrying about the dreaded stick-drift - an issue that plagued the original Nintendo Switch.

As for the processor, it's an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip, which happens to be one of the most powerful handheld chips on the market. That processor, plus a confirmed 24GB of RAM, means we expect the X20 to deliver serious performance firepower. Simply put, this looks like a future top pick for our guide to the best Steam Deck alternatives, provided it's as impressive in real life as it sounds on paper.

The X20's design is very similar to both the Xbox Ally and the Xbox Ally X, but with a translucent shell that gives off some Game Boy Advance vibes in the best way possible and lovely gold face buttons. The R1 Edition 20 glasses also come in a matching colorway, making this bundle something of a collector's piece that celebrates 20 years of ROG. According to Asus, these R1 glasses offer a 171-inch 240Hz virtual display, covering 95% of the focused field of view, which is more than you can say of even the best of the best handheld consoles.

Unfortunately, we didn't get any pricing or release date details during the Asus ROG presentation, and the press release doesn't offer any hard details either. It's purely speculation, but given the handheld's state-of-the-art AMD chip and OLED display, plus the fact that the regular R1 glasses currently retail at about $849 in the US, this could be quite an expensive collector's edition. I'd estimate it's well in excess of $1,000, but we've signed up for availability updates via the Asus website, and you can do the same if you want to get your hands on this bundle.