Asylum Life codes February 2026

Whether you start off as a patient or a staff member, these Asylum Life codes will help you stay alive longer inside the Stone-Haven County Asylum. You've been put there, and now you can decide whether to protect people or cause mayhem. Either way, the gifts these codes give are going to be very helpful.

Codes can expire quickly, so we recommend you bookmark this page and keep your eyes peeled for any new updates, so you don't miss out on any freebies.

There are currently no active Asylum Life codes. Check back soon!

How do I redeem Asylum Life codes?

Getting the free items from these codes is quite easy - follow these steps to redeem your Asylum Life codes via the shopping menu:

Open up Asylum Life in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Click the '…' button in the top left

Tap on the shop option

Click the blue bird-shaped icon

Type or paste a code into the box one at a time

Hit redeem

Enjoy your free rewards!

What are Asylum Life codes?

Similar to a lot of Roblox games, this particular experience has plenty of redeemable codes. These codes are unique to Asylum Life and are created by the development team - Stone-Haven County Asylum.

How do I get more Asylum Life codes?

Codes for Asylum Life tend to appear on the game's social media pages - however, keeping up with X posts can be tricky, so we recommend keeping this page bookmarked as we update whenever there are new codes. Other codes may appear in the game's update notes or in the Discord server.

Expired codes:

SURVIVOR

QUICKCHAT

MEDIRIFLE

VOCALOIDPACK2

SUPERNOVA

NEWYEARS2026

CHRISTMASISCOMING

EXPERIMENTING

ORDERLY

RETIREMENT

VOCALOID

JAMMER

RADIO

STEAMPUNK

BOLA

MEME

BEEZLEBUB

ZOMBIES

ESCAPE

ZUDARAN

BOMBFRENZY

PEACEFULMODE

LEVELS

PIPEBOMB

Release

There you are - all of the Asylum Life codes currently available in the Roblox game. Check back soon for more free rewards!