There’s a bunch of retro gaming handhelds to choose from these days, but retro gaming smartwatches? Now there’s a niche we can get excited about. That’s what the Atari 2600 My Play Watch is all about, offering you a way to get all the perks of your standard smartwatch while you play classic games such as Centipede, Pong, Missile Command, and Super Breakout.

While there are a lot of great picks in our guide to the best smartwatches, none of them quite have the charm of the Atari 2600 My Play Watch, which boasts a colorful design inspired by the famous home console. Unlike most smartwatches, the Atari comes with a selection of bands, including a Super Breakout-inspired option with a rainbow design and a more subtle white band with red, orange, and yellow blocks up and down the strap. If you want everyone to meet to know you’re a big fan of retro games, this wearable is the right way to go about it.

Of course, it’s not all about gaming. The My Play Watch also offers plenty of fitness tracking features, including heart rate and step tracking. It might not be as detailed as the latest Apple Watch, as it doesn’t sync your fitness data to your phone, but considering how much cheaper this option is and how much cooler it looks, I think I’d rather wear the Atari on my wrist. While it’s a little lacking in games compared to the picks from our guide to the best retro handhelds, I’d still love the ability to play Centipede anywhere I go.

You can pre-order the Atari 2600 My Play Watch from the official Atari site now for $79.99. We don’t have an exact release date for the device, but the site listing states that pre-orders ship before June 10, so you shouldn’t be waiting more than a couple of months for it to arrive. Sadly, there doesn’t seem to be any option for international shipping, but if you’re determined to pick one up, you could always employ the skills of a US-based shopping service.

There you have it, everything you need to know about the new Atari 2600 My Play Watch and how to pre-order it. While you’re here, find some more great tech with our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best gaming phones. Or, if you’re more of an Apple fan, see our picks for the best gaming iPhones and the best iPads.