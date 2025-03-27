Can I play Atomfall on the Steam Deck?

If you’re wondering ‘can I play Atomfall on Steam Deck?’, then we’ve got some good news for you. Developer Rebellion’s apocalyptic RPG imagines an alternate timeline of 1960s Northern England, where the real-life Windscale powerplant disaster has transformed the once-idyllic British countryside into a nuclear wasteland. But the best part is, Atomfall Steam Deck gameplay is fantastic, so we’ve got all the info you need on how to play it on the handheld console.

Can I play Atomfall on Steam Deck?

With a resounding yes, you can absolutely play Atomfall on Steam Deck. Your first concern is likely visual quality, but even on the handheld console, Atomfall’s apocalyptic RPG runs beautifully. You can expect to enjoy a pretty solid 40 FPS in most areas, whether that’s the sprawling hills of the English countryside or cramped areas with plenty of NPCs in the quarantine zone, and for less intense environments, you can reach up to 60 FPS with the right settings.

Like with any game on any platform, it’s worth tinkering with the settings to find what works for you, but Atomfall makes it nice and easy by running smoothly on the Steam Deck pretty much from the jump.

Is Atomfall Steam Deck verified?

Yes, Atomfall is Steam Deck verified. This means that Rebellion’s Fallout-style nuclear wasteland passes all of Valve’s compatibility requirements, and you won’t have to worry about tweaking too many granular settings or searching for workarounds in order to get it to run smoothly. So you’ll be pleased to hear that performance, display, and generally uninterrupted Atomfall gameplay are waiting for you on the Deck.

How do I install Atomfall on Steam Deck?

The process is pretty simple, and if you want to install Atomfall on Steam Deck, you just need to locate the game on the Steam Marketplace, add it to your library, and initiate a download when the pop-up appears. Nice and easy. Steam lists a 60GB requirement for Atomfall, so as long as you’ve plenty of storage space on your Deck, you’ll be wandering around the nuclear wastes of the Lake District in no time.

