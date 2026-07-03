Aura Monster Simulator codes July 2026

Using Aura Monster Simulator codes might feel a bit like cheating in this Roblox game, but we can assure you that it's not. If other people are zooming up the steps and you're left behind, of course you'd want a little bit of help, and we're happy to provide it.

Codes will allow you to progress faster, as they offer boosts to your aura and gems, which you can use to reroll your sin. The seven deadly sins give you pretty powerful boosts to your character, so it's worth rerolling to get the one you really want.

Here are the new Aura Monster Simulator codes:

AURAMONSTER - double aura for an hour

- double aura for an hour LATE100LIKES - 100 gems

- 100 gems 500LIKES - 200 gems

- 200 gems HAPPYBIRTHDAYDANIEL - 250 gems and double aura for two hours

Make sure you check out our list of Roblox codes for all the freebies you could possibly want in the best Roblox games around.

How do I redeem my Aura Monster Simulator codes?

Redeeming Aura Monster Simulator codes is pretty easy. All you have to do is follow the steps below:

Launch Aura Monster Simulator in Roblox

Click on 'codes' at the left-hand side while you're at the bottom of the steps

Input your code and hit enter on your keyboard

Enjoy your new freebies!

If you're having issues getting the codes to redeem, make sure you've put them in exactly as you see them above - including the correct capitalization. Also, make sure you haven't accidentally added a space before or after the code while copying and pasting it across, as this is a pretty common error. If none of this works, the code may have expired, but you can rest assured that we're working hard to keep our list up-to-date for you, so check back in again soon.

How do I get more Aura Monster Simulator codes?

Unfortunately, the developer doesn't have a drop schedule for codes, so it can be hard to know when new ones will drop. That being said, the good news is that we're here to keep you updated on the latest, as well as letting you know any codes that have expired. Simply check back here by bookmarking this page, and find out what the latest is.

Is there an Aura Monster Simulator Discord server?

Yes. You can join it here to voice chat or message other players of the game, ask questions, participate in community events, and get all the news about Aura Monster Simulator straight from the developer. It's kind of like being part of an exclusive club of superfans.