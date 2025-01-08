Palworld took us all by surprise last year when it stole plenty of Pokémon’s thunder for a while, but now the Tencent-backed Auroria is stepping onto the scene with a sci-fi spin. Developed by Tianjin Wumai Technology Co., Ltd, Auroria merges Palworld’s premise with the thrill of outer space and now welcomes Android players into its latest update.

If you’re wondering why we’re singling out Android players, well that’s because it isn’t great news for those of you hoping to download the free mobile game on iOS devices. Addressing Auroria’s fresh update on Facebook, a recent post clarifies that “Android users in Southeast Asia and South Asia can now download the game. However, due to technical reasons, the iOS version is still under development and will not be available this time.” Yeah, we think that sucks too. There’s a version of the RPG heading to the best Steam Deck alternatives, too, but Steam currently lists Auroria as “coming soon.”

It isn’t all bad news, though. Should you be able to access the current build of Auroria, perhaps with one of the best VPNs for Android depending on your region, you’ll be able to enjoy the wealth of fun Auroria has to offer. According to the post, this patch brings “a revamped quest system with exciting challenges [and] lots of new characters and items for more diverse battles.” This is all bolstered by UI overhauls to allow for a better-optimized experience. So, what can you actually get up to in Auroria?

After one look at the game’s Steam listing, we can’t help but chuckle at Auroria’s seemingly cheeky Palworld nod, as the description encourages players to “survive with your pals” in the frontiers of space. However, Auroria seems to lean more towards No Man’s Sky vibes, as you can link up with fellow explorers, discover strange new worlds, and design your own interstellar base to seek refuge within. It could definitely be a good laugh, well, with your pals when it becomes widely available.

