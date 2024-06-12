The Avatar Legends: Realms Collide release date is getting closer, so Tilting Point and AN Games have dropped the title’s first full-length trailer to celebrate. As its name suggests, the game is based on the beloved characters from Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender (ATLA) and The Legend of Korra series, which is lovingly known as the ‘Avatarverse.’

Avatar Legends: Realms Collide is a 4x (explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate) mobile strategy game that brings together characters from ATLA, The Legend of Korra, and the comic book adaptations of both shows to work together and fight off a dangerous cult dedicated to a dark entity from the Spirit World called Father Glowworm. Alongside collecting and training a team of benders led by the likes of Avatar Aang, Korra, and Kyoshi, you must form alliances and expand your base to gain the upper hand in the fight for balance and harmony.

Tim Hedrick, a former writer on both TV series, returns to the Avatarverse in Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, devising the game’s overarching plot. Mega-fans will recognize Father Glowworm from The Rise of Kyoshi, a spin-off novel following the titular Earth nation Avatar. His role in the upcoming game is his first visual appearance in the Avatarverse, tying all sides of the Avatar story together.

Avatar Legends: Realms Collide release date speculation

While we don’t have a confirmed release date just yet, Avatar Legends: Realms Collide’s App Store page says the game is expected on August 28, 2024.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fYiov2VNvU&feature=youtu.be

Avatar Legends: Realms Collide pre-registration rewards

Pre-registration for Tilting Point and AN Games’ new Avatarverse-inspired strategy game is open now on Google Play and iOS. By pre-registering, you’ll unlock a rewards bundle worth $9.99 for free.

The pre-registration bundle includes:

100 gems

Five silver scrolls

100k gold coins

100k stone

100k wood

100k cabbages

That’s everything we know so far about the Avatar Legends: Realms Collide release date. For more chances to show off your bending skills, take a look at our Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl tier list to see where Aang and Korra rank.

