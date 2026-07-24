Avatar Legends tier list July 2026

We all have our favorites out of the characters in the Avatar universe (Zuko stan, by the way), but when it comes to the video games, it's a whole new story. Use this Avatar Legends tier list to work out the meta and dominate your opponent, whoever they may be.

Now that the Switch fighting game is finally out, we're about ready for the new ATLA series to grace our screens. Make sure you're all caught up on the other best Switch games in case you're missing out on a gem.

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game tier list

Here's the tier list of the Avatar Legends characters as they fall under the current meta. More characters will be added to the game with the DLC, but for now, there are 12 to pick from. Make sure you try out all the characters and use the ones you like best, keeping this list as just a suggestion - you're likely to play much better if you use fighters you're comfortable with.

Tier Characters S Azula, Korra A Katara, Nightmare Korra, Sokka, Toph, Zuko B Aang, Avatar Aang, Fire Lord Ozai, Zaheer C Kyoshi

Does Avatar Legends have ranked?

Yep! Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game does have a ranked mode, allowing you to track your progress against other players. This means, depending on its popularity, there's a potential for it to join the likes of Tekken or Street Fighter with competitive play. Keep playing so that the devs keep it in mind.

There's also a story mode, local multiplayer, arcade mode, general practice arenas, and trials, which allow you to test your skills across all eight stages. GLHF!