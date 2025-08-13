The pulse-pounding bass of a party song, coupled with a futuristic-looking light show set in a rhythm game, is a match made in rave heaven, so it's no surprise that Avicii Invector VR delivers all of that in droves. Whether you're a fan of a great concert or the late DJ's various hits, this Meta Quest game is nothing short of a brilliant experience, and you can grab it at a massive 92% off right now, but you don't have long.

Though it is criminally underrated, Avicii Invector VR stands proud among the best VR games if you ask me. While the recent Just Dance VR, or the classic Beat Saber, constantly top the charts of the best VR headsets' storefronts, Avicii Invector is an absolutely solid game on Meta Quest, and despite being on various platforms since its 2019 launch, playing the game in virtual reality helps the concert-like experience hit even harder.

Avicii Invector: Encore Edition VR gives you 35 of the DJ's well-known tracks, as well as some you may have missed out on, set against the backdrop of seven unique worlds to race through. While it may sound like a relaxing game, Avicii Invector is a bass-booming experience where your little ship will be jumping across the track to the rhythm of various Avicii songs.

It's closer to an action game, one that will see you flying across a futuristic-style landscape that is closer to those sci-fi games you enjoy rather than a standard rhythmic experience. Best of all, the game was created in collaboration with the late artist, so you can be sure that it's exactly how Avicii envisioned his tie-in game to be, and getting the chance to see tracks like Wake Me Up and Levels in your very own concert is an ethereal experience.

If I've got your attention, and you're keen to try out this musical odyssey, you can grab Avicii Invector: Encore Edition VR for just $2.54 / £1.95 at Fanatical. This is a code for the Meta Quest storefront, so you don't have to do any strange workarounds to redeem it - simply redeem the code through your Meta account, and download it to your Quest 2, Quest 3, or Quest 3S headset.

Prefer playing games like this on a flatscreen? Well, the normal version of Avicii Invector works wonderfully well on the best handheld console, and you can still get a quality concert-style experience by using the best Steam Deck docks and watching the action on a bigger screen.