Want to know if you can play Avowed on Steam Deck? Then look no further, because we’re here to break down exactly how to go about starting your journey through Eora on Valve’s portable. Avowed is full of everything we know and love about RPGs, with plenty of enemies to slay, pockets to loot, and enough autonomy to explore the Living Lands. The fate of the world is in your hands just like the Pillars of Eternity that came before it, but you might be wondering if Avowed Steam Deck playthroughs are possible.

Can I play Avowed on Steam Deck?

You’ll be happy to hear that yes, you can play Avowed on Steam Deck. Even while you’re gaming on the go, you’ll be able to team up with four other companions, investigate the mushroomy mess of the Dreamscourge, and send all of your foes swiftly back to The Wheel. Granted, there are some graphical limitations, but that’s to be expected, and Avowed still plays fine on Steam Deck if you want to get your fix of skeleton-bashing and XP hunting while you’re out and about or traveling.

How do I install Avowed on Steam Deck?

To get Avowed on your Steam Deck, you just need to purchase the game from the Steam Marketplace and hit the install button. It’s as easy as that, so you don’t have to worry about signing into other services, you can simply get going straight from the jump. You should also be able to use your Xbox Cloud Streaming service to run the game if you so choose because Avowed is currently still available on the Xbox Game Pass.

You’ll need to play around with the settings to get the best possible experience, but that makes sense, and generally speaking, Avowed can run comfortably at 35fps on Steam Deck. Set your AMD FSR to ‘balanced’ and choose the in-game ‘low’ graphics setting, and you should be fine. It might not be the same as your 144hz monitor, but it runs comfortably enough and doesn’t sacrifice too many visuals. You can check out what our friends over at PCGamesN thought about it in their Avowed review.

Is Avowed Steam Deck verified?

Yes, Avowed is Steam Deck verified. You can check the verification status of games on both the desktop Steam Marketplace, and the console itself. Avowed is verified as playable on Steam Deck, meaning the game’s default graphics configuration performs fine on the handheld and all functionality is accessible when you use the default controller set-up. You just might need to manually bring up the on-screen keyboard if there is ever an instance you need to input text.

