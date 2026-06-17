Axe RNG codes June 2026

Use our Axe RNG codes to max out your gains as you swing your blades at unsuspecting trees. This oddly satisfying RNG game pairs deforestation with the simple joy of watching a number get bigger, and these codes can speed up the process exponentially.

We look for new Axe RNG codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back for more once you've exhausted your pile of potions.

Here are all the new Axe RNG codes:

AWESOME - potions and boosts (new!)

- potions and boosts (new!) ULTRAX2 - two ultra luck potions

- two ultra luck potions SWEETBOOST - one logs potion and one honey potion

- one logs potion and one honey potion CRYSTALS - 500 crystals

- 500 crystals PATCHY - 250 crystals and one logs potion

- 250 crystals and one logs potion POTIONS - one logs potion and one honey potion

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem Axe RNG codes?

Redeeming Axe RNG codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Open Axe RNG in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Shop icon

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Axe RNG codes?

Axe RNG codes are special passwords that you can use in-game to get free stuff. These codes offer a range of rewards like crystals and various boost potions to increase your wood-chopping potential. They tend to coincide with game updates, so keep your eyes peeled for the next one.

Is there an Axe RNG Discord server?

Yes, there is an Axe RNG Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read about the latest updates, take part in polls, and suggest new features for the game.

How do I get more Axe RNG codes?

The easiest way to get more Axe RNG codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, and we keep this page updated with all the latest freebies and remove any expired codes. If you want to go searching for some on your own, we recommend checking out the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

ADMINABUSESOON

SMALLCHANGES

FUSIONISHERE

FUSIONSOON

SWEET

SUPERLUCK

THANKYOU

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Axe RNG codes.