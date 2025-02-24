Ayaneo hints at a new retro gaming handheld, but how much will it cost?

In the world of gaming handhelds, Ayaneo is a rising force, taking on Valve, Asus, and plenty of the industry’s other big names. In the last few days, we’ve seen the first teaser for the upcoming Ayaneo Classic, which looks to be a retro handheld inspired by the brand’s own Pocket MICRO. While a new portable console is always cause for excitement, we have some concerns about how much it might cost given that the tech brand behind the Classic isn’t shy about attaching high prices to its products.

While we don’t have much in the way of details at the time of writing, we’re expecting the Ayaneo Classic to compete with the likes of the Retroid Pocket 5 and the Anbernic RG35XXSP from our guide to the best retro handhelds. Like both of those top-tier handhelds, it’d make sense if the Classic is another Android offering from Ayaneo, as the Google software is so emulation-friendly, but we won’t know for sure until we get confirmation from the up-and-coming Chinese tech brand.

For context, you can pick up the Pocket Micro right now for around $220, which is almost the same price as the Retroid Pocket 5. However, both the new Ayaneo 3 and last year’s excellent Ayaneo Flip DS cost upwards of $1,000, which is a lot more than most Steam Deck alternatives. It seems more likely, especially if it’s a fellow Android device, that the Pocket Classic launches for under $300, but Ayaneo could always throw us a curve ball.

The teaser image of the Ayaneo Classic from the brand’s X account doesn’t give much away, but it is worth noting that the silhouette doesn’t seem to have any analog sticks, which could help separate the Classic from the already popular Pocket Micro device. Given that the teaser has the tagline ‘The Classic and Purity You Wanted’, we’re assuming that the use of the word ‘purity’ here refers to losing the analog sticks. After all, most classic gaming handhelds just had a d-pad and buttons, which is all you need in a lot of the best retro games, so that could be the case for this old-school emulator.

Of course, we'll keep an eye out for any further updates on the Ayaneo Classic, including the all-important release date and pricing information.