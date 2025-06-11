Ayaneo's new Nintendo DS-inspired Steam Deck rival has some impressive specs

Following the big Nintendo Switch 2 launch last week, Ayaneo has decided to fully unveil its latest Nintendo DS-inspired handheld after hinting at its screen features last month. The Ayaneo Flip 1S DS, a follow-up to the company's Flip DS device from 2024, sports plenty of impressive specs that could make it the spiritual successor to the Nintendo DS and a new rival for Valve's Steam Deck.

In a post on the social media site X, Ayaneo published the almost-full specs of what its upcoming Flips 1S DS is capable of:

Main display 7-inch 144Hz OLED (1920 x 1080 pixels) Secondary display 4.5-inch LCD (1620 x 1080 pixels) CPU AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Memory LPDDR5X Storage M.2 2230 PCle 4.0 SSD Cooling Large VC + Air Cooling System Mouse Optical finger mouse Handle Master controller Joysticks TMR electromagnetic medium joystick with 1000Hz polling rate Trigger Linear Hall effect trigger Vibration Motor Dual X-axis linear vibration motor Gyroscope Six-axis gyroscope Ports 2 x Full-function USB 4 Type-C, 1 x MicroSD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack Biometric Function Power button integrated fingerprint recognition Connectivity High-speed Wi-Fi / BT 5.3 Software Management AYASpace 3.0 Operating System Windows 11 64-bit Home

Compared to the specs of the Flip DS from 2024, the details above represent a huge hardware improvement, such as an AMD Ryzen Al 9 HX 370 CPU, two USB 4 ports, an M.2 2230 PCle 4.0 SSD, and the two screens, with the main OLED display being 7 inches, able to display a resolution of 1920*1080 at 144Hz. After teasing the two displays last month, we've been waiting with bated breath to see what the Flip 1S DS is capable of, and it doesn't disappoint.

As we suspected, the handheld's specs put it on par with the Ayaneo 3 with its OLED display and the same AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, but in a form factor that caters to those who want a dual-screen handheld. With that in mind, it could be a future entry for our guide to the best handheld consoles, going toe-to-toe with the likes of the Asus ROG Ally X and the Lenovo Legion Go.

There's also the benefit of the Flip 1S DS coming with Windows 11 pre-installed, so you can play your favorite Steam Deck games on the main screen while using the second screen to watch videos, streams, and more. It makes the handheld a viable Steam Deck alternative, but Ayaneo is yet to confirm the release date and price for the Flip 1S DS. If the Ayaneo 3 is anything to go by, it could be pretty expensive, but we're hoping to get the full details before too long.

