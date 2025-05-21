Ayaneo teases a big screen upgrade for its next Nintendo DS-inspired handheld

Although we're on the cusp of the Nintendo Switch 2 launching and more PC gaming handhelds like the MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM getting big reveals, that's not stopping others like Ayaneo from teasing what they're planning next. By drip-feeding news of its upcoming Ayaneo Flip 1S handheld, the brand may be setting itself up to be a powerful rival to other companies such as Asus, Valve, and more in the coming months.

In a post on X, the gaming handheld maker has confirmed that its next Nintendo DS-inspired device, called the Ayaneo Flip 1S, will feature an OLED display. This is the successor to the Flip DS, released in 2024 and recently discontinued. It's the company's effort to drip-feed new info on the handheld through social media, with it also confirming last month that the Flip 1S will also feature a metal-based design, compared to the plastic one its predecessor had.

There's still no word on the price, release date, or anything else for the Flip 1S. However, we're expecting this to be a high-end device, similar to the Ayaneo 3 with its OLED display and powerful AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU.

What made the Flip DS unique was its dual-screen design, allowing gamers to play their favorite Steam Deck games on the main screen while using the second screen to watch videos, read a book, or look at some stats of how the handheld is running. But with the Flip 1S, it has the potential to be a great Steam Deck alternative, dependent on the hardware that it will feature.

Although I am more than happy with owning a Steam Deck, as well as a Nintendo Switch 2 in the coming weeks, it's still exciting to see makers like Ayaneo push what PC gaming handhelds can be capable of. I used to own a Nintendo 3DS XL, and I never got tired of the dual-screen design, especially when it came to games like Super Smash Bros. and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D. Seeing Nintendo's design influence mixed with Ayaneo's plans for the Flip 1S has me intrigued, and if the company puts in a powerful CPU and GPU that can beat my Steam Deck, the temptation may push me over the edge to replace it.

With Ayaneo continuing to tease the Flip 1S and Nintendo preparing to launch the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, it's an exciting time for handheld gamers. If you're still mulling over upgrading to its latest console, don't miss our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview that could help you sway your decision. Nevertheless, for more of the latest mobile and handheld hardware news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.