Ayaneo’s Nintendo DS-style handheld gaming PC is officially on hold

Despite a crowdfunding campaign raising over half a million dollars, it seems the Ayaneo Flip DS and Flip KB are no more, with the Chinese tech brand indefinitely pausing production for both models. While the handheld gaming PC never quite had the clout of some of its big name competitors, it’s a shame to see something a little different from the legions of Steam Deck copycats get such a short life cycle.

The update comes as a bit of a shock, especially considering that the Flip DS is one of the top picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles. As we pointed out in our Ayaneo Flip DS review, the device had a lot going for it, including a nostalgia-inducing form factor, top-tier performance, and a lovely 7-inch 1080p display. Sure, it was incredibly expensive, even compared to the pricey Lenovo Legion Go, but at least it had the specs to back up its price point.

Ayaneo broke the news via an update on the Flip’s Kickstarter page, informing backers that “there are currently no immediate plans to proceed with the production of the Ayaneo Flip.” While that statement potentially leaves the door open to Ayaneo reintroducing the Flip in the future, it doesn’t seem likely, given that the brand is currently offering refunds or product exchanges to backers with unfulfilled orders.

While this decision is surprising, it makes some sense if you consider the sheer amount of different handhelds Ayaneo offers compared to brands such as Asus or Lenovo. In the last couple of months alone we’ve seen the first teaser for the Ayaneo Classic, the reveal of the Ayaneo 3, and that isn’t to mention the countless devices the brand has introduced in recent years. While Ayaneo hasn’t given a reason for the discontinuation of the Flip devices, outside of its “strategic priorities,” it could be attempting to streamline its lineup to bolster its place in the handheld market ahead of the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 and with rumors of an Xbox handheld on the horizon.

If you participated in the Ayaneo Flip crowdfunding campaign, be sure to check out the official update on the Kickstarter page for details on refunds and exchanges.