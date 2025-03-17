Forget the latest iPad, this new Android gaming tablet is the real deal

GDC 2025 is underway in San Francisco, California, and one thing we weren’t expecting from this year’s event was the unveiling of a brand-new gaming tablet. Well, that’s what we’ve got, with the Ayaneo Gaming Pad reveal introducing a new iPad rival to the world, and with this thing’s specs, it could blow its Android gaming tablet competition out of the water.

With its brand new Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chip, which reportedly promises a 30% CPU performance boost compared to the previous generation, 120Hz LCD screen for super smooth gameplay, and turbo cooling technology, the Ayaneo Gaming Pad already looks like a future pick for our guide to the best gaming tablets. Those are some seriously impressive specs on paper, promising top-tier performance and silky visuals in all the best mobile games. Of course, we’ll have to get our hands on the device to see if it lives up to expectations, but it seems promising.

Not only does the Gaming Pad appear to be a specs beast, but it has a very swanky design, with a transparent glass back cover that gives off real Nothing Phone (2) vibes. The images from the official Ayaneo site also show off the fixed within a gaming controller akin to the Asus ROG Tessen or Razr Kishi Ultra, and while we assume that any USB-C controller should do the job, these pictures might point to Ayaneo releasing the device alongside its own peripherals.

It’s worth pointing out that the Ayaneo Gaming Pad isn’t the only fresh hardware arriving with the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chip inside. The processor also powers the new Ayaneo Pocket S2, the brand’s second-generation Android console, as well as the similarly exciting OneXSugar Sugar 1, which looks like what you might have if the Nintendo DS and the Switch had a baby. The one thing all these consoles have in common is that they’re Android-based, which means you should be able to play all the best Android games on them at the highest possible settings, thanks to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon tech.

Of course, we’ll be eager to get our hands on the Ayaneo Gaming Pad, plus the Pocket S2 and the OneXSugar Sugar 1 as soon as we can. We’re expecting the Gaming Pad to launch in May, the same time pre-orders begin for the Sugar 1, while pre-orders for the Pocket S2 could start any day now. If you want some new gaming hardware right away, check out our picks for the best handheld consoles and the best Steam Deck alternatives, with plenty of options to suit all needs and budgets.