Ayaneo's new AMD-powered Windows handheld could give the Steam Deck a run for its money

We might only be a couple of weeks into 2026, but the fresh hardware reveals are coming thick and fast, including the new Konkr Fit Windows. This is the first AMD-powered handheld from the Ayaneo spin-off brand, with Konkr looking to compete with the Steam Deck OLED, Lenovo Legion Go, and other picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles. If the spec sheet is anything to go by, it might just do that.

According to the details we've got so far, the Konkr Fit Windows packs an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor, following its reveal at CES 2026. Given that it's a new chip, we don't know what to expect in terms of performance. On paper, though, the processor's specs suggest it should be more than capable of beating out the Steam Deck in terms of gaming firepower, depending on power limits. It could even rival some of the more premium handhelds on the market, including the ROG Xbox Ally and Lenovo Legion Go S, but we'll have to wait to check it out ourselves to know for sure.

Not only should the Konkr Fit Windows be able to keep up with Valve's handheld in terms of performance, but it could also offer better battery life. The new Konkr device has an 80Wh battery, which is significantly bigger than the Steam Deck OLED's 50Wh cell. It all depends on how efficient the AMD processor is, but the size of the battery is still pretty impressive considering the size of the handheld.

In terms of the design, the Fit Windows is a little more compact than most Steam Deck alternatives, boasting a 7-inch OLED display and a form factor that reminds me of the Nintendo Switch Lite. It does feature grips on the back, though, which could make it more comfortable to play than the infamously clunky Steam Deck or the too-thin-for-some Nintendo Switch 2.

The only sticking point at the time of writing is that we still don't know how much the Konkr Fit Windows might cost. That's a significant development, as pricing it similarly to the 512GB Steam Deck OLED at around $600 could make it a very tempting option. However, if it's closer in price to the Lenovo Legion Go 2 or ROG Xbox Ally X, in other words, upwards of $1,000, then it'd need to really impress to force me to part with that much money. For now, we'll have to wait for more details.