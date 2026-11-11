The new Ayaneo Konkr Pocket Advance is pretty in pink and RAM-boosted

If you’ve been waiting for a translucent pink version of the Ayaneo Konkr Pocket Advance, your time is now.

Official image of the Ice Pink Konkr Pocket Advance for "The new Ayaneo Konkr Pocket Advance is pretty in pink and RAM-boosted" article
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Android Mobile tech & hardware 
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Months after its original launch, a new version of the Ayaneo Konkr Pocket Advance is coming. This model arrives with a fresh Ice Pink colorway and a hardware upgrade: RAM boosted to up to 6GB, up from the previous 3GB and 4GB versions.

For those who don't know, the Konkr Pocket Advance is effectively Ayaneo's tribute to the iconic Nintendo Game Boy Advance, with a strikingly similar form factor. The Ice Pink model is now available to order from the official Ayaneo site, and you can either opt for the 3GB version for $89 or spend a bit more to get the new 6GB alternative for $119. Either way, you're spending less than you would be on some of the top picks from our guide to the best retro handhelds, including the Retroid Pocket 5 and Analogue Pocket.

As for the rest of the specs, the new version of the Pocket Advance matches the models that launched just a couple of months ago. It comes with either 32 or 64GB of storage, a 3.5-inch LCD, and a 4,000mAh battery. It runs on Android 12, too, so you can run some Android games on the device. Just don't expect to turn the quality settings up high, as the handheld's MediaTek Helio G90T is better suited to emulation than modern games.

Shipping for the Ice Pink Konkr Pocket Advance kicks off in December, according to the official Ayaneo site. If you're looking to pick one up yourself, we'd recommend going via the brand's site, as we've seen independent retailers, including Amazon, mark up the price of the handheld.

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It's worth noting that not everyone is happy about Ayaneo's approach to marketing the Pocket Advance. Just a few weeks ago, we reported on complaints from the community about the handheld's staggered launch, with some users regretting their original purchasing decision following the launch of new colorways and designs. There doesn't seem to be quite as much controversy surrounding this new model, but it's still early days.

Connor is a hardware expert who has attended MWC, IFA, and countless cell phone launches on behalf of Pocket Tactics. When he’s not jet-setting, he’s keeping his eye out for the next best gaming phone, testing the latest Android and iPhone tech, or wasting away on his Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch